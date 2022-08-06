The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Saturday (06.Aug.2022) in motorcycle racing in Recife (PE). After the act, he affirmed that Brazil has one of the cheapest gasoline in the world, spoke out against the right to abortion and called on supporters for marches on the 7th of September holiday.

Speaking from a sound truck, Bolsonaro said he will participate in military parades for Independence Day at 10 am in Brasília and at 4 pm on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The location of the 2nd march is the object of dispute of versions with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD).

Watch the video of Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider in Recife (1min29s):

Both on the motorcycle and during the speech, the president was accompanied by the PL candidates for the government of Pernambuco and the Senate, Anderson Ferreira and Gilson Machado, former president of Embratur and former Minister of Tourism in the Bolsonaro government.

“the price of fuels […] it’s still high all over the world, and we went down to have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world”, said the president. “Enough of the governors billing you with ICMS”, he added.

Bolsonaro also said he is against the right to abortion, the legalization of drugs and “the gender ideology”, expression used by the president and many of his allies to refer pejoratively to the approach of themes about gender and sexuality in schools.

After stating that he respects the military and the police, the reelection candidate called on supporters in Recife to accompany the military parades on 7 de Setembro.

“This movement is not political. This movement is not of A, nor of B, nor of C. It is a movement of the Brazilian people, that does not give up its freedom and that truly defends its democracy”, declared.