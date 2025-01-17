Beyond the debate raised by the possibility that coaches can now give “discreet” and “brief” instructions from his box When until a few years ago it was punished in the men’s circuit with points against or even expulsion from the tournament, in Australia this interaction has been favored with the installation of a small four-seat bench at the foot of the court (called ‘training capsules’). ). In the style of the United Cup or the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King. From there, the coach can direct or encourage each time the players go for the towel. But not everyone is sure about this measure and, for the moment, it is not known if it will be an Australian trend or will be seen in future tournaments in the season.

“Some coaches were a little skeptical, but when they sat down they liked it. It gives you the possibility to train your player after each point if you want,” he explained. Craig Tylerdirector of the Australian Open, in an interview in ‘The Age’. In the end, it is also giving more importance and visibility to the role of the technician.

For Coco Gauff It’s a good idea. «I know that some players don’t like training on the court. But I think it’s good that they allow you because you have the option to choose whether you want to be trained or not. I let my coaches decide if they wanted to sit there or in the box in the stands. “I didn’t know what they were going to choose until I went out to the track and saw them in the stands.” He also supports it Novak Djokovicwho has been seen on more than one occasion going to this small box to receive instructions from his coach, Andy Murray, agrees with this more intimate space for dialogue. «We have selected the people who are sitting there from within the team. We decide who can contribute the most by being on the court. And I’m very happy with the four people sitting there. These boxes allow me to hear them better.

“It’s much more comfortable,” he said. Iga Swiatek. «These training rules were good for smaller fields, but if you play in a big stadium, it is impossible to hear the coach from the stands. It makes a lot more sense now. It’s our choice if we want to use it or not, and if you have good communication with your coach, I think it could work,” explained the Pole.









Aryna Sabalenkachampion of the Australian Open in 2022 and 2023, is one who did not like the idea, and has chosen not to use these seats at the foot of the court and to continue using the bench in the usual stands. «I like to see the whole team in my box. Even though I’m not looking at each one of them, when I look at my coach, I know they’re all there. And that’s important to me. Sometimes I just want to see my boyfriend to cheer me up. I don’t want to see my coach first, but everyone. And four seats for that are not enough. «If there were eight seats in that place it would be better for me. But we decided to be in the stands, maybe they are not so comfortable, but for me it is better,” summarized the Belarusian.

For Stefanos Tsitsipas It’s also strange: “Seeing the coaches and other members of the team in that particular box and the rest upstairs… I’m still not used to it.” Alexander Zverev He is still not sure how to take these innovations, but he accepts that all sports are evolving towards another way of seeing and experiencing it for spectators: «Tennis is in full innovation. “I’m not sure what kind, though.”

Privacy and spying

For Tyler, it is a way to give another type of spectacle to the game: “We think they are going to create bigger stories with the coaches, a more interesting narrative, give them more profile and there is a good chance that we will see some things happen there that “They are quite interesting.”

But this aspect is what also divides the players, since spectacle and privacy come into play. Among those who are suspicious, Djokovic: “The seats at the foot of the court are fine, but this will change in the future with the microphones,” he continues, pointing out some red lines that should not be crossed: “I understand that it can be fun and that it can even be can go viral because there will be a lot of material from what is said there. The only thing I don’t like is that there is someone from the other team who is watching the game and listens to what your coach is telling you and then can send that information to those on his bench.

“I think that there should be discretion and privacy regarding tactical guidelines. “That should not be public because it can jeopardize the development of the match,” the Serbian concludes, also emphasizing that coaches have access to statistics and data in real time about the match itself, as is already the case in other tournaments such as the Masters Cup. in Turin.