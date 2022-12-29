The declarations to L’Équipe of the boxer – heavyweight category – are causing discussion in France Martin Bakoleprotagonist the May 14, 2022 of a sensational victory over the 2016 Olympic champion, Tony Yoka. “I didn’t want to finish it – she said -, I saw the children at ringside, a victory on points was enough”.

Here he is, the boxer holding his fist, lucid enough to make room for pity. But is it really sporty not to stop one’s action? Maybe yes, if it’s a violent sport like boxing, where it can sometimes happen that the outcomes are more violent than the actions. Defeat your opponent, but don’t annihilate him “cowardly”, he says in the interview. A well-aimed shot directs the match immediately. Already down on her knees in the first round, Yoka has blood on her face, too much strength from Bakole, who continues to overwhelm the opponent for nine rounds.

In this way the Congolese returns to the match played at the Accora Arena after 7 months and which was a very hard blow for the thirty-year-old French boxer whose defeat on points did no less harm than a knockout. The first defeat in 12 meetings. Since then he hasn’t been back in a ring, he will do it – according to the French sports newspaper – in February with an opponent yet to be defined. Regrets Luis Mariano Gonzalez, the Cuban coach who led him to gold in Rio: «He wasn’t ready. I read it in his eyes, I saw it in his movements. Nothing was right. No tactical plan.” «He will have to improve a lot to reach the top – says Bakole -. In the ring, in front of me, he was lost. What he showed had nothing to do with what he thought he was.’