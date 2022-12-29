Twitter down today: access problems for hours all over the world

In the Italian night between 28 and 29 December 2022 Twitter went down, it stopped working, all over the world. According to Downdetected.com, which monitors network traffic, the problems mainly concerned those who use Twitter from a computer but the mobile app also often went haywire.

Several reports from users, even in Italy. There are those who have experienced problems entering the platform. Those who have managed to access have often found old content, not loaded in real time. Instead, someone received the warning: “Something went wrong, but don’t worry, it’s not your fault”. Still other users have said that they cannot view replies to their tweets but have access to other parts of the service.

The cause of the outage is currently unclear. But the stop takes place a few days after the closure – announced by Musk – of a data center in Sacramento.

The risk that the platform could encounter problems had emerged at the beginning of Elon Musk’s management, when the billionaire halved the staff, sending about 3,700 employees away, and dismantling the entire section that dealt with social security.