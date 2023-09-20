A month after entering the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, Princess Leonor continues to take steps in her education. This Tuesday she received from the hands of a second-year cadet her saber that symbolically accredits her as a lady cadet, which was already officially conferred on her by the Council of Ministers on September 5.

By obtaining this title, the heir to the throne “acquires the obligation to embrace the ideals of patriotism, honor, courage, loyalty and service, the basis of her moral training, collected in the cadet’s decalogue” by which life is governed. in the center, as explained by the General Academy.

In the ceremony, of which the King’s House has offered photographs since it was closed to the public, Leonor de Borbón wore the grancé-colored beret that she received on the 13th. After a speech by the director of the academy, General Manuel Rodríguez , the numbers one of the two promotions (83, of which the Princess is now a part; and 82, which she will join in October) said a few words, before the new cadets received their Toledo steel sabers that They symbolize their command capacity as future officers. After receiving the weapon, the person who delivers it and the person who receives it merge in a hug.

After this Tuesday’s event, the course officially begins tomorrow. Since her admission, the eldest daughter of Felipe VI has had to carry out two weeks of instruction and training at the neighboring San Gregorio maneuvering field (Zaragoza), during which she has carried out activities such as marches, topographical tours, and rifle shooting exercises. assault and pistol simulator or live fire exercises with various individual and collective weapons.

The central event of the princess’s military training will take place on October 7, when the flag oath will be celebrated in the academy’s parade ground, this time with the presence of the public. One day before, the new cadets will be presented to the Virgin of the Pilar in the Basilica of Zaragoza. After swearing the flag, Leonor de Borbón will join the second course of the military teaching center, following a training program designed especially for her.

