A leaked court document has revealed a roadmap of games planned by Bethesda since 2020, including numerous titles that have not yet been confirmed.

The list, posted online overnight, was part of an internal document Microsoft July 2020 that summarized their proposal to acquire ZeniMax Mediathe parent company of Bethesda (an acquisition that would be announced two months later).

The list, coming from a presentation by ZeniMaxlists numerous games and downloadable content planned through the end of fiscal year 2024.

In addition to titles such as Starfield, Redfall, Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Elder Scrolls VI and the next game Indiana Jones, the list also includes several games that have not been announced. These include a new set of Doom called Doom Year Zerowith plans to include downloadable content in the year of release and more the following year.

Dishonored 3 is another title on the list that has not yet been announced, as well as a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo. Also on the list are remasters of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion and Fallout 3as well as titles simply called Kestrel Project and Platinum Project. It should be noted that this list was likely created before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, which greatly delayed the development of most AAA video games.

So, although the forecast extends to the end of fiscal year 2024, any planned games that have not yet been announced are likely to launch after this date. For example, the list also suggests that starfield would be released at the end of June 2021, which was at least two years away.

It is also worth noting that, given the constant evolution of video game development, not everything that was planned three years ago will have survived, and some of these projects may have been canceled since this document was created in July 2020.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I find it in bad taste that this information has been leaked, especially the emails, in the end, whether or not we agree with the data, these are conversations and plans that were not intended to be public.