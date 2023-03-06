Only 30 years ago, families changed the heavy volumes of encyclopedias for Internet search engines to which, just by typing a keyword, they give very precise information to the second. And despite the great power that Google accumulates in today’s digital world, there are signs that its reign may be faltering. Just a few months ago, ChatGPT was introduced to the world, a free online platform founded by OpenIA that allows the user to create content of any kind and perform searches in a much more agile way than with ‘traditional’ search engines.

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that focuses on the development of algorithms and systems that can perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. *Question added by the bot (see footnote)

A company like Google was far from imagining that a startup would question its empire, but after all, what is today a multinational that bills 283,000 million a year was also born that way. The problem is that the big tech companies were looking the other way, specifically towards the Metaverse, a technology promoted in recent years by Facebook (which has even changed its name to Meta) and which aims to revolutionize human interactions.

How is AI being used today? AI is being used in a wide range of applications, such as natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, process automation, fraud detection, and data analysis, among others.

Meta’s problem is its current limited practical application. Large companies are investing millions in its development, but it is still in a very early phase of a project that is not even known if it will work. In short, it works like this: users are introduced through virtual reality glasses into a universe in which their avatars can chat with their friends, shop in stores created in that universe, attend concerts, etc.

How do you think AI will evolve in 5 years from now? AI is likely to continue to evolve rapidly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the growth of technology and the availability of vast amounts of data.

However, for a couple of months society has been much more interested – in January it reached 13 million daily users – for a technology within reach and with a much more practical application: ChatGPT. “We will be users of products that will increasingly incorporate AI. And as in any technological evolution, at first they will impress us and then we will get used to it”, explains José Antonio Rodríguez, professor of Innovation and Data Sciences at Esade.

Will the explosion you have experienced since 2020 continue? Yes, the AI ​​explosion is likely to continue for the foreseeable future due to the need for innovative technology solutions to address current challenges, although it is important to address issues around data privacy, security, and ethics. See also 8 Conditions for Attesting Sick Leaves and Medical Reports

For Luis Deza, Director of Consulting at the Mazars auditing company, AI could mean a change as radical as that of office automation in the 80s or the Internet at the end of the 90s. «AI is going to become an essential tool in all the professions, which will cause workers to stop doing certain tasks that will be assumed by this technology and they will focus on others with greater added value”, he explains.

Do you think there is a race for companies around AI? Who are the most advanced in this field? Yes, there is a race between companies to develop and use AI effectively. The leading companies in this field include Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and IBM, among others.

Meta changes the metaverse to ChatGPT



The race to be the first to implement its conversational search engine among the population has led Mark Zuckerberg himself to announce the creation of a new team within the company dedicated specifically to the development of generative AI. On his Facebook account, the executive director posted this week that they will first build “creative and expressive” tools, but in the longer term his intention is to develop AI characters that integrate into WhatsApp or Messenger chats. Its own AI language generator is LlaMA, although for now it is intended for use by researchers.

11,000

millions of dollars Investment announced by Microsoft in Chat GPT in five years 283,000

millions of dollars Google turnover in 2022 90,000

millions of dollars Figure UBS analysts predict AI will drive by 2025

But he’s not the only one. Elon Musk (owner of Tesla and Twitter) wants to create a new research laboratory to create a new chatbot that competes with OpenIA. Interestingly, he was one of the founders of the company behind the development of ChatGPT in 2015, but only three years later he left it. In recent weeks he has charged against the tool, accusing it of being biased and making many mistakes: “What we need is a TruthGPT (a real GPT),” he stated in a recent tweet.

«Models such as ChatGPT open an opportunity to improve the understanding of the statement in searches, but one must be alert to the veracity, accuracy or precision of the responses generated» Adrian Gallegos CTO Telecoming

And perhaps this is the part that makes experts doubt the most about their ability to beat the Google search engine. Adrián Gallegos, CTO of Telecoming, a company specialized in monetization technologies for digital services, is clear that ChatGPT can end Google in the long term because “it opens up an opportunity to improve the understanding of the statement”, but remember that there is to be alert to the “truthfulness, accuracy, or precision of the responses generated.”

Will Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPT kill search engines like Google? No, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not kill search engines like Google, as search engines also use AI to improve their accuracy and efficiency. Language models like ChatGPT are a specific application of AI, designed to understand and generate natural language, while search engines focus on indexing and searching information on the web.

In an interview within the framework of the MWC, Gallegos explained that programs such as ChatGPT are based on prior training that “would have to be given almost in real time to be up to date”, when this is a system that does not even need to be connected to internet, which harms its update.

The end of the Google era



But the technology companies themselves are seeing the real possibility that Google’s reign will end. In fact, Microsoft, which is the main investor in this platform and has already announced that it is going to inject more than 11,000 million dollars into ChatGPT in the next five years, has also created its own conversational tool for its search engine, Bing. From Microsoft they explain to this newspaper that they have built one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world and are making AI capabilities “accessible and profitable” for other users. David Hurtado, Innovation Lead at Microsoft Spain, is clear that AI “will radically transform all software categories, starting with the biggest of all: search.”

If I were to ask you these questions again, would you answer the same? If you were to ask me the same questions again, my answers might vary slightly depending on the context and the latest research and developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence. However, my answers would be quite similar to the ones I gave you above, since they were based on general concepts and trends in the field of AI that are unlikely to change drastically in a short period of time. In any case, I’d be happy to discuss any additional questions you may have about the AI.

Google feels threatened and does not want to be left behind. For this reason, it plans to launch a similar chatbot soon, Bard, which will provide information from the Internet with “current and high-quality responses based on real-world information,” they explain to this newspaper from Google. The American multinational does not want to appear to have jumped on the AI ​​bandwagon at the last moment and argues that “AI is not new”, but that they have been using AI for “a long time” to improve their search engine responses. “For six years we have prioritized the company around AI and we have worked to improve people’s interaction with information, especially on issues where there is no single correct answer, AI plays an important role,” says Google.

“AI will radically transform all categories of software, starting with the biggest of all: search” David Hurtado Innovation Lead of Microsoft Spain

The AI ​​race is made up of tech giants because only the big ones can jump in to build a generative AI model, not just because of the good engineers needed for development, but because of the “massive amounts of data to train these systems.” , explains Eva García San Luis, partner at KPMG Spain responsible for Lighthouse. It is estimated that the system behind ChatGPT was trained with 45 Terabytes of text data, at a cost of several million dollars, which is not within the reach of any technology company.

Thank you so much! You’re welcome, it’s been a pleasure helping you. If you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to ask. I am here to help you in any way I can.

In short, what is ChatGPT? Technically it is a ‘language model’, an artificial neural network that has been trained on large volumes of text so that it can detect patterns. If he is asked a question, he will answer; but if it is the beginning of a narrative, he will continue with it. “This very flexible approach allows the tool to solve many types of tasks in seconds, such as writing a CV, summarizing a text, explaining a bug in a program, etc.”, explains Robert Clarisó, professor of Computer Science and Telecommunications at the UOC. To start using it, it is only necessary to register on the OpenAi website and it is free of charge. Still, it’s important to be aware of its limitations, as it may give you a totally made-up, albeit coherent and well-written answer.