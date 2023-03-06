Export was suspended on February 23; Lula will travel to the Asian country and meet with President Xi Jinping

The Abiec (Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters) estimates that Brazilian beef exports to China should resume by the end of March. The information was supplied by the president of the association, Antônio Jorge Camardelli, in an interview with CNN on Sunday (5.Mar.2023).

“The expectation is that, in the presence of President Lula, we will have the technical part settled and this will be part of the political understanding to reverse the scenario by the end of the month“, he spoke.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has a trip to China scheduled for the end of March. He will be accompanied by 3 delegations: one from the government, one from congressmen and one from businessmen. The meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is scheduled for March 28.

One of the main points of the visit will be investments in the green economy. Topics such as low-carbon agriculture, electric mobility, carbon market, green finance and energy transmission should be on the agenda, according to the executive director of CEBC (Brazil-China Business Council), Claudia Trevisan.

The Brazilian government also believes it is possible to attract Chinese investment in infrastructure. The Asian country has invested money in the sector in different parts of the world.

SUSPENSION

On February 23, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock voluntarily suspended exports to China, shortly after Adepará (Agricultural Defense Agency of the State of Pará) confirmed a positive case for BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy). The disease is popularly called “mad cow disease”.

The interruption is a standard measure, in compliance with a bilateral health protocol between Brazil and China. Exports were also temporarily suspended to Thailand, Iran, Jordan and Russia.

Second note released by the ministry on Thursday night (2.mar), the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the case in Pará is atypical. This means that the disease has arisen spontaneously in nature and has no risk of spreading to livestock and humans.

In the statement, the government also informed that it will schedule a virtual meeting with China to discuss the lifting of the embargo on beef exports to the country.

Contamination by “mad cow disease” was communicated by Adepará (Agência de Defesa Agropecuária do Estado do Pará) on the 22nd. Marabá (PA), with 160 head of cattle. The farm was inspected and isolated. The contaminated animal was sent for analysis to a laboratory in Alberta, Canada.

The last time Brazil registered cases of “mad cow disease” it was in September 2021: in slaughterhouses in Nova Canaã do Norte (MT) and Belo Horizonte (MG). This is the 6th case in over 23 years of surveillance for the disease.

MAD COW DISEASE

Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, popularly known as “mad cow disease”, affects the nervous system of cattle. The condition causes a change in the behavior of the cattle, reason for the name “Crazy Cow”. There are two forms of the disease: the typical or classic and the atypical.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the disease is considered atypical “when it originates within the body of the bovine, it occurs spontaneously and sporadically, and is not related to the ingestion of contaminated food”.

The classic form is transmitted through food, which can cause contamination of more animals in the herd.

In the typical case, transmission between animals occurs through the ingestion of meat and bone meal, nervous tissue, pig waste or any other type of food that contains proteins of animal origin in its composition.

In humans, transmission occurs through the ingestion of contaminated meat or transfusion of contaminated blood.

The damage caused by the disease in its classic form is the death of animals, the risk of transmission to humans and a possible suspension of meat exports from Brazil.

It is a federal crime to feed ruminants (cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats) with poultry litter (also known as chicken litter) or with waste from the exploitation of other animals. These items may contain leftover feed, which can contaminate the herd.