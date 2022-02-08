In the desert of Tatooine, more precisely in the Carkoon pit, nests the “almighty Sarlacc”, a kind of oversized ant lion, in whose greedy maw the crime boss Jabba the Hutt in the sixth episode of the “Star Wars” saga has his condemned prisoner Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Chewbacca toss. As the droid C-3PO vividly explains, the three await incomprehensible pain in his belly while he digests it for over 1000 years.

It’s perhaps an all too obvious metaphor for the fate of the “Star Wars” franchise in the belly of the Disney corporation, but it is used when considering the latest series in the “Star Wars” universe, which can only be viewed in weekly individual episodes, “The Book by Boba Fett” (idea by Jon Favreau), painfully confirmed. For the bounty hunter fat that has grown over the years as well many charming parodies has stolen a place in the hearts of the fans, “Return of the Jedi” ends badly: After the blinded Han Solo accidentally ignited his rocket backpack, the jet engine lands in the pit screeching, the Sarlacc makes a clear gasping sound – and end. What to do when the predecessor has sunk a character whose late popularity can certainly still be monetized into a pit of no return? You bring him back from oblivion! What are 1000 years of digestion and pain?

Already in the series “The Mandalorian”, in which a similarly helmeted hero has to bring Grogu, known on the internet as “Baby Yoda”, to safety, it becomes clear that Fett has survived. In chapter one of the Boba Book, he resurfaces after five years of sarlaccs artificially keeping their prey alive, and aims for nothing less than taking the throne of the Winds of Change Jabba.

Completely purified by screaming sons of the desert

The series remains true to the figure, in that she rarely allows more than one sentence per scene to Temuera Morrison, who appears a bit pale around the nose, not only thanks to the five-year digestion phase. In general, few words are lost. In parts it seems as if this Space Western Mafiosi crossover is not playing on a desert planet, but in Schleswig-Holstein. The action unwinds with a sluggishness promoted by many unnecessary scenes on several time levels.







We see the acidified Boba Fett in a bacta tank, where he gives his spoiled body a rejuvenation and reminisces. He is fed by sand people and accepted into their tribe. We see a lot of desert, a few cute creatures and hear a lot of shouting – the Sand People’s possibilities for expression are limited. After failing to give these natives of Tatooine their lands back, he embarks on a vendetta with a bantha. Completely purified by screaming sons of the desert, nothing remains of its highly questionable past, apart from its tough Beskar shell.

The emerging characters, the killer Fennec Shand, Wookie Krssantan and a kind of adolescent transhumanist moped gang are connected more by chance than by real motives. At its strongest moments, the series references or recreates scenes from other “Star Wars” franchises. After a few seconds, the viewer feels more emotional connection to each droid appearing in “Star Wars” than after five of the thirty to fifty minute chapters from the “Book of Boba Fett”. One is just curious to see if the character can free himself from this pit again.







Boba Fett’s book runs on Disney+.