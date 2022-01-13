The book of Boba Fett came to Disney Plus and does not escape the shadow of The Mandalorian to the misfortune of all fans of Star Wars. The series has been unattractive after the protagonist escaped his apparent death in Return of the Jedi.

The show premiered in streaming on the last December 29, 2021 and already has three episodes aired. However, it did not perform as expected on the platform as it was a Star Wars series. There is no doubt that it is a setback for the franchise.

According to Parrot Analytics (via Business Insider), The book of Boba Fett’s recorded numbers are well below those of The Mandalorian over the same time period. In its first 11 days, it had a 75% lower audience in the United States.

As it is recalled, the Mandalorian’s program broke viewer records in 2019 and was the main reason for several to subscribe to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) ready for The book of Boba Fett. Photo: composition / Disney Plus

What is The book of Boba Fett about?

Following the events of Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars introduced us to the unpublished story of Boba Fett. As expected, the bounty hunter returns to the sands of Tatooine to take the place of the late Jabba the Hutt.