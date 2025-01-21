‘The Revolt’ returns to its usual schedule, after two consecutive nights in which Spanish Television It gave up the slot of its star program to football, much to the discontent of the audience. Thus, the format said goodbye to the week for the first time early on Friday, welcoming on set Fernando Arrabal“the oldest guest who has come to date” and Carolina Yuste, who left behind a viral reflection by answering one of the classic questions. «We are more racist because we consider that we are not. We all have a very racist upbringing and it has been talked about less. The first step to change it is to accept it,” said the actress.

As a consequence of the late broadcast, the space hosted by David Broncano He signed his least seen delivery to date (699,000), although with an acceptable quota of 13.6% taking into account that given the extra time of the Copa del Rey match, it started at 0:10 and lasted until after 1:30.

In any case, Broncano’s program was established this Monday, January 20, again in its place on the grid, hand in hand against ‘The Anthill‘.

Coincidentally, while Pablo Motos was telling Josep Pedrerol the secrets of his training with Ilia Topuria, the one from Jaén received a guest on the set of the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater whose spectacular physique did not leave the spectators indifferent.









It was the Valencian bodybuilder Joan Pradellswho at 28 years old has become one of the most popular in our country, with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram following his workouts and fitness content daily.

The lifestyle of a bodybuilder

«We bring it in once a year for review. TO ‘The Resistance’ “He has come several times,” Broncano joked. “The years go by and things get better,” he noted. Thus, the athlete revealed that he had gained weight compared to his last visit. «I think this year I weigh more. 130, I weighed myself this morning. “It seems like his biceps have grown a little bit,” the comedian was amazed when he saw him showing off.

The main drawback of his size is that it is difficult for him to find clothes, especially pajamas in his size. «My mother-in-law bought me Batman pajamas, and they didn’t fit me. So he sewed the logo on other pajamas,” he confessed. In addition to detailing the secrets of his strict training, he addressed the keys to his equally strict diet. In fact, he brought horchata and fartons as gifts and was not able to taste them. In addition, Pradells commented that he had given up foal meat, the basis of his diet for some years. “You could have eaten at least 20 horses,” Broncano noted with a laugh.

And between topic and topic, he ended up sending a message to Rosalia. «I’m a super fan of yours. I would love to go to a concert and have you come to’The Resistance‘” he said, confusing the name of the program.

At the time of the classic questions he assured that “you can’t make a living from bodybuilding”, which is why he combined it with the networks. So much so that after investing in a new project he now only has 10,000 euros left in the bank. Regarding sexual relations in the last month, he acknowledged that he has been “lazy.”

Finally, the Valencian left everyone present even more amazed by showing off his light clothing and showing off his fibrous body. So much so that he even crossed paths on set with the other guest of the night, actress Ftop Sheikhanwho presented the film ‘Goodbye Madrid’. And upon meeting him in person, the interpreter described him as “someone unusual, I had never seen anything like that; a creature from another world.