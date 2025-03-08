A century is fulfilled: the history of the ‘Mozarabic Sixtina’ Chapel of Soria whose frescoes has the US

Exactly a century ago, one of the most controversial judicial sentences – in which to national heritage and culture respect – changed forever the fate of one of the Mozarabic art jewelry in Spain.

The Ermita de San Baudelio de Berlangain the province of Soriahe was the victim of a Expolio that moved to the USA Part of its impressive frescoes, becoming a symbol of the loss of Spanish cultural heritage.

A judicial ruling that opened the doors to plunder

Located in the little girl Berlanga Casillas Townthe hermitage of San Baudelio is considered by many Sorianos -Salvando the distances- the ‘the’Mozarabic Sistine Chapel‘, for the richness and complexity of their frescoes. Built in the eleventh century.

Its interior was decorated with a series of wall paintings that represented religious and hunting scenes, combining Islamic and Christian influences.

However, in February 1925, the Supreme Court ruled a sentence that allowed the sale of these paintings. This ruling established that the building should remain protected, but did not prevent The paintings were extracted in 1926 and transported to the United Stateswhere they dispersed between private collections and some of the most prestigious museums in the world.

A trip without return: the frescoes in the United States

The San Baudelio paintings They were transferred to different American museums. At present, pieces of this set can be admired at the New York Metropolitan Museum, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

His loss marked a hard blow to the conservation of Spanish heritage and generated a strong controversy over the sale of works of art with incalculable historical value.

The Extraction of these frescoes It was carried out by means of the ‘Strappo’ technique, which consists of separating the wall paint from the wall by applying an adherent canvas. This process, although it allows the transfer of the works, also entails the partial loss of original material, which aggravates the inflicted cultural damage.

A recovery attempt: the agreement with the Prado Museum

Despite the loss, In 1957 an agreement was reached with the Metropolitan Museum of New York, which allowed the recovery of six panels in exchange for the assignment of the Romanesque Cloister of Fuentidueña.

Thanks to this exchange, a part of the paintings returned to Spain and Today they can be admired at the Prado Museum. However, most of the frescoes are still out of the country, forming part of foreign collections.

A case that changed Spanish heritage legislation

The plundering of San Baudelio It was a turning point in the protection of historical heritage in Spain. The outrage generated by this case promoted a series of legislative reforms aimed at preventing similar facts from happening again.

Since then, the sale of cultural goods of special relevance has been regulated more strictly, and the controls on the export of artistic heritage have been reinforced.

Despite these advances, the struggle for the recovery of the frescoes of San Baudelio has not ceased. Numerous historians, archaeologists and heritage defenders have claimed the need to return these works to their place of origin, arguing that their cultural and symbolic value transcends its current location in foreign museums.

A legacy that is still alive

A century after your loss, The hermitage of San Baudelio is still testimony of history and Mozarabic art in Spain. Although the absence of their frescoes is an open wound, its unique architecture and its historical value continue to attract visitors and scholars who seek to know one of the most enigmatic monuments of the Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the struggle for the restitution of his art is still underway. The case of San Baudelio recalls the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage, preventing episodes like this being repeated in the future.