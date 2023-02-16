“Unfortunately, the lifeless body of Angelo Zen was found”, the compatriot who has so far been reported missing in Turkey due to the earthquake.

“We have already taken steps to inform the family and through our Embassy in Turkey to start the procedures for returning the body to Italy. I cling to the pain of his loved ones “. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it in a tweet.

The Venetian entrepreneur Angelo Zen was in Turkey at the time of the earthquake that devastated the country and neighboring Syria. A telephone that rings free, without anyone on the other end answering, for days has fueled the hope of the family members of Angelo Zen, the 60-year-old Venetian goldsmith consultant who was missing in the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

Traces of the man had gone missing in Kahramanmaras, a Turkish city of one million inhabitants, epicenter of the earthquake, razed to the ground by the quake. Zen the morning after the last contact, he was supposed to meet, explains Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, a Turkish partner to discuss work. A meeting canceled from the course of events.

His first wife and one of their children, Leonardo, live in Romano d’Ezzelino, in the Vicenza area. The family has always kept the utmost confidentiality.