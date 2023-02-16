inside all adaptations of video games to the big screen that are in development, one draws attention to all, and it is about Tetris. If you thought that this tape was a completely invented adventure about different figures that fall from the sky, get ready to see the first official trailer of this production, and Discover the story behind one of the most addictive games in history.

After months of anticipation, Apple has shared the first trailer of Tetrisfilm that is in charge of recounting the events of how this little game became one of the mainstays of the industry during the 80ssomething that, apparently, was not easy to make a reality.

As you could see, the trailer not only introduces us to the people who were in charge of making it come true Tetrisbut it seems that someone will give life Major Nintendo figures like Hiroshi Yamauchi and Gunpei Yokoisomething that probably not many expected to see on the big screen.

Tetris will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023. On related topics, you can check out our Tetris Effect Connected gameplay on Switch here.

Editor’s Note:

The story of Tetris it’s something that probably not many are aware of, and while the movie exaggerates some of these moments, it seems like we’ll see some big points. The most bizarre thing is that no one expected to see people like Hiroshi Yamauchi and Gunpei Yokoi.

Via: AppleTV+