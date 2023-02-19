A resident of the city of Kolpashevo in the Tomsk region found her six-month-old son dead near the bed. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, according to the source of Izvestia.

As the woman said, at night she and her son went to sleep on the unfolded sofa, and when she woke up, she found that he was not around. The boy lay between the sofa and the wall of the room with no signs of life.

After that, the mother called an ambulance, the doctors who arrived recorded the death of the child. The cause of the incident has not yet been established.

On January 3, the police received a message about the death of a baby in one of the houses on Tvardovsky Street in Moscow. It was preliminarily established that the child was strangled. As told in the prosecutor’s office, at the time of the incident, the child’s father, mother, and grandmother were in the apartment, who turned to law enforcement agencies. The mother hurriedly left the apartment, she was suspected of murder.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office took control of establishing all the circumstances of the incident.