Calahonda beach, in Nerja (Malaga). nacho sanchez

The bodies of five migrants have been found on different beaches in the province of Malaga in just one week. They are three women and two men, all young adults and of sub-Saharan origin. The last one has been found this afternoon, in Nerja, floating near Burriana beach, one of the tourist beaches of the municipality. It was a woman, who did not carry documentation, whose body has been rescued by a boat. National Police and Civil Guard maintain open investigations to try to clarify the circumstances of the deaths and identify the victims. Everything points to the fact that these are people who were traveling in one of the boats that have been shipwrecked in the Alboran Sea in recent weeks, where 17 missing people were searched for on their journey to Almería. “Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else,” they say from the different social organizations that try to name each of the people who disappear in the Mediterranean.

The first of the bodies, of a woman, was found on Sunday the 16th on the Cabo Pino beach, east of Marbella. The next day there was another discovery in Las Verdas, Benalmádena beach, after several people notified the 112 Emergency services alerting that they had seen a body on the shore; Both the health services and the National Police moved to the place.

Another man was later found dead in the area. Finally, this Sunday, around eight in the morning, several people called 112 after seeing another body floating near the breakwater next to La Caleta beach, near La Malagueta, in the city of Malaga. Her death was certified by the health services and the Local Police, already on the shore, although the investigation is carried out by the National Police, where they reported that it was “a woman, black and undocumented.” This Monday it happened in Nerja, around two in the afternoon, when a person warned of a body floating near the beach, which turned out to be a woman, also of sub-Saharan origin, whose body will be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga to be examined.

In those same facilities are the other four bodies found in advance. Their respective autopsies have confirmed their deaths by drowning. The state of the corpses, swollen and decomposing, allows us to point out that the death occurred one or two weeks ago. They are all young adults, between 20 and 35 years old, explain sources of the investigation, who affirm that they are all unidentified since they did not carry any documents with them. Only one of them carried a mobile phone in his pocket from which the National Police is trying to extract some clue that allows contact with the relatives. The deceased will remain in the chambers of the Medina Legal Institute until it is known who they are —which is confirmed by fingerprints or DNA studies— or, if they remain unnamed, they will end up being buried in the Malaga Municipal Cemetery.

The circumstances in which they have appeared indicate that they are people who traveled by boat to the Spanish coast. Maritime Rescue sources assure that they cannot confirm this extreme, although from different social entities they believe that it is the most possible option. Thus, they believe that they may be one of the 17 people who disappeared in the first days of the year, when the shipwrecks occurred off the coast of Almería. The intense search work by sea and air of Salvamento Marítimo those days were unsuccessful, and it is possible that the storm of Levante experienced these days in the Alboran Sea has dragged the corpses to Malaga. On Tuesday the 18th, one more was found in front of the Almeria beach of Carboneras, who had jumped from the boat in which he was traveling the night before.

Most of those who transit the route to Almería come from Algeria and, given the sub-Saharan origin of the four migrants recovered on the Malaga coast, the NGO Alarm Phone believes that they could also be some of the people who traveled in a small boat that left with 28 crew from Nador (Morocco). “It is the only one that we have proof of loss these days,” according to the organization. In the first 15 days of the year, 1,585 people have arrived in Spain by sea, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, which reveals that practically half went to the Canary Islands and the other half to the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 22 people have died or disappeared so far this year on the route from Africa to the Spanish coast, while in 2021 their figures include up to 1,239 deaths. Report data monitoring of the right to life, published by the organization Caminando Fronteras, they affirm that during the past year 4,404 people disappeared on the access routes to Spain, among them 628 women and 205 children.