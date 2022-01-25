A representative of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced the transfer of Ukrainian weapons and tanks to the Donbass. His words convey RIA News.

“As we have repeatedly stated, now weapons are being actively drawn to the areas of the contact line to form shock groups,” he said. According to the interlocutor of the agency, the Ukrainian security forces have already deployed multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), armored formations and equipment to destroy minefields.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that responsibility does not allow the Ukrainian authorities to return Donbass by military means, since civilians will die in such a development of events.