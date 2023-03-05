The questioned work of the continuation of the boardwalk Maria del Rosario Espinozaas to whether they follow it on the right or left bank of the sinaloa rivereverything indicates that at least this year it would not be carried out, since it is not even contemplated within the budget 2023, so it would be good if they at least carry out the projects that are being considered. The roads of Los Pinitos and El Chino de los López are two of them, in addition to the Criminal Justice Center, so it would already be profitable to achieve it, because everything about the boardwalk indicates that it would be until 2024.

Continuing along the boardwalkThe residents of the neighborhoods who demand that the right bank be continued say that if the municipal authorities insist on benefiting a few on the left bank instead of giving priority to them, who have been battling floods for decades of the river and the terrible situation of the sanitary drainage, they will pluck up their courage and are willing to take the demonstrations as far as necessary to be heard, so there is no deception on notice.

It turns out that among the proposals to Mujer Guasavense 2023 is Mrs. Lucila Armenta Espinozawho turns out to be the mother of the Town Hall secretary, Daniel Hibraim López Armenta, so it will be necessary to see how the Equity, Gender and Family Commission qualifies this applicant, without suspicions of favoritism. It is obvious that after the controversy in which the members of said Commission found themselves immersed in 2022, when the award ceremony ended up being canceled due to alleged last-minute changes in winners, hopefully this year will not be tarnished again, but now for the participation of the mother of the secretary of the City Council.

a series of reactions continues to generate the theme of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, while the president of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, asks that the autonomy of the University be respected, there are those who point out that it is well known that the institution is prey to the leader, who decides who he removes and who he puts. And although they recognize Cuen’s leadership, the support is no longer 100 percent manifested and that was made clear at the last meeting in guasavewhere in an open microphone it was exposed that he could be the next governor, a situation that did not cause a reaction among the members of the committees, however, when they said Virgen Montes for president of Guasave, those present were filled with a continuous yes.

Problems of precariousness seem to have no end in the fishing sector, and added to this, the lack of information or answers to the men of the sea who have been excluded from the program bienpescaarguing that there are those who do not carry out the work and are within the list of beneficiaries, situations that in each visit to the different fishing fields make the secretary of Fishing in Sinaloa, Emilia Guerra, who is questioned as to why they are not on the list of beneficiaries; questions to which they cannot respond either because they are not part of their interference, but these questions have made them rethink a strategy to be able to address the problem, and they will seek to create a register in coordination with the cooperatives to have precisely who is outside the benefit .

