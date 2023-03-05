THE FUT packs Of FIFA have been declared a form of gamble From one Austrian court, which ordered Sony to refund a minor who bought them on the PlayStation Store for around €400. The Japanese company has not yet released any statements on the sentence at the moment.

Update

The sum of the refund was obviously wrong, in fact we are talking about a single purchase and a single user. We have corrected the value, sorry for the mistake. The original story follows.

As you may recall, exactly one year ago the Netherlands lifted their FIFA loot box fines, confirming that the issue is still quite nebulous and there is no clear and universal position on these mechanisms.

The thesis of the lawyer Ulrich Salburg is that the possibility of spending money to obtain packets with random content violates the gambling law currently in force in Austria and Sony, we imagine in the role of manufacturer of the most popular platform in the country, would have a clear responsibility in this regard.

The court basically agreed with this argument, arguing that the possibility that the contents of the FIFA packs have a monetary value more or less high than the purchase price offers in theory an economic advantage to those lucky enough to catch the right one, and that violates the Australian Gaming Act.

With its more than ten million players and the best launch ever for the series, FIFA 23 has inevitably relaunched this content and the controversy that has surrounded it for years now.