Doctor Rubén Rocha Moya begins his second year of government as the best governor in Mexico. Secretary Adán Augusto López said it during his visit to Sinaloa. Yesterday, the Arias polling house confirmed this. In Metricsmx from SDP Noticias the result is also consistent. The president began his administration on the right foot.

He has been the best Moreno governor for 12 months and closes as the leader in the measurement at the national level. Second place goes to José Ricardo Gallardo, governor of the Green Party in San Luis Potosí, and third place goes to Morena, Julio Menchaca de Hidalgo.

The key? A lot has to do with the style that he gives to his government. Simple, practical, decisive, but above all open. Since his week, every Monday he answers questions from the press, however uncomfortable some of them may be. Don’t shy away from themes. Recognizes when information is missing. Takes homework issues and resolves them. Make the complex simple. That, people like it.

“La Semanera” is a worthy topic for political analysis for those who like it. It obviously has its parallelism and origin in the presidential morning. It deserves proper shredding. Every Monday the president dictates the political agenda. What he says there is a topic in the commentocracy throughout the week. His gestures, his expressions, what he says and what he omits; if he scolds someone or congratulates, everything is important. Everything is looking for a nook for analysis in the media.

Behind the week there is discipline to inform and govern. If you make a commitment, it is fulfilled. If he makes a point, he attends. Consequently, the effectiveness rate is very high. Nothing is forgotten because everything is subject to public scrutiny. The margin is small. He and his cabinet know it. They don’t make promises they can’t keep. Assuming that, there is much to do and that there is no such thing as perfection. The ordinary exercise of government has made it almost extraordinary. In difficult times like the ones we live in, where as a society we are increasingly demanding -and rightly so- the recognition of good government work counts an extra point when it comes to assessment.

Good for Governor Rocha Moya and his team, almost all noted in pencil. No name above the results for the people of Sinaloa. That humanistic approach of the president has been instrumental in the success of his government and the people recognize it. Let’s wait for the act of the report.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s agenda in Sinaloa

From the office of the head of government in CDMX they confirm that Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum will be in Sinaloa on November 6 and they share an agenda with us. She will be received by her friend, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, to later offer a Conference at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. At the end she will hold a meeting with businessmen and leaders of civil society in the state.

The “major corcholata” would be the second of Morena’s candidates to set foot on Sinaloan soil. For those who “look for” differences in treatment. Look for him at the investiture. Rocha is respectful of forms and it is not the same to receive the Secretary of the Interior for work agenda, than to receive his counterpart and friend, on Sunday to speak at a conference. The Sinaloan president has said that he is respectful of the polls and political issues within his party.