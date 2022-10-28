Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the UAE Professional League held its third periodic meeting for the 2022-2023 season, this morning, headed by Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Association, and attended by Jamal Hamed Al-Marri, Vice President, Muhammad Obaid Al-Yamahi, Hassan Talib Al-Marri, Tariq Ali Al-Shabibi, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, members of the Board of Directors, Waleed Al Hosani, Executive Director, and Dr. Khaled Mohammed Abdullah, business development consultant, Musab Al-Marzouqi, director of the support services sector, and directors of departments in the association.

During the meeting, reports of the executive management, developments of projects and initiatives organized by the association were reviewed.

The association’s board of directors also praised the initiatives that the clubs are keen to establish to enhance public attendance, in terms of services, facilities and activities accompanying the matches, stressing the importance of continuity and continuous development, to provide a distinctive experience for fans on match day.