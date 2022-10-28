Camila broke up with her Bolsonarist parents in the 1st shift, after living together became “suffocating”. Her mother feels “loss” with the decision, and her father points out “selfishness”. In common, everyone sees the other as manipulated by the internet. The result of the first round left many in shock across Brazil. Left-wing supporters have difficulty accepting that Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after four years in government, received 43.2% of the votes and won in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions. And supporters of the far-right president are hard to believe that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was ahead in the total count and remains the favorite to win in the second round.

With each group consuming information from its bubble, the complex image of the country that appears reflected in the mirror of the ballot box ends up looking unpleasant to everyone.

Similar feelings have surfaced in families. Parents who cannot understand their children’s divergent political choices, after so many years of dedication and effort in their upbringing. Children disappointed by their parents’ vote for someone they abhor, and who decide to reduce contact to avoid an even worse relationship.

Such reports appear in psychologists’ offices, and expose the limits of the idealization of love and the difficulty of maintaining dialogue with the divergent, in the midst of a political dynamic that mobilizes extremism and affections such as hate.

a split family

This is the situation of Camila*, 35 years old, who works in the communication sector of a third sector organization in Rio de Janeiro, and her parents Helena*, 62 years old, and José*, 66 years old, self-employed entrepreneurs in the interior of São Paulo. Paul.

Daughter and parents are estranged from the first shift, and have spoken separately with DW on the condition that they have their real names withheld.

Camila narrates growing “disappointment” with the political choice of her parents, who used to vote for PSDB candidates, but in 2018 they campaigned and voted for Bolsonaro.

She was taken by surprise by the choice of parents in the last election, and then plunged into a process of “recognition” of their conservatism – recalling reports of homesickness for the military regime or the “sexist” way her father criticized then-President Dilma Rousseff. .

After Bolsonaro’s victory, Camila reports that her parents were increasingly “authorized” to be “openly racist”, and her father “went into a gun wave” and began to reproduce the “bolsonarista primer” that circulates in WhatsApp groups. .

“You start noticing the details and it gets more and more suffocating. There was a detachment, a desire not to be close”, says she, who today identifies elements of the fascist discourse in her parents.

On the day of the first shift, his mother sent Bolsonarista content to the family’s WhatsApp group. Camila found it offensive, left the group and blocked new messages from her parents, “in favor of mental health and trying to preserve something of this relationship”.

Since then, they met once again at a family party, but there was practically no conversation – “a bad atmosphere, nobody likes to be in a fight with their mother”. “My dad called me yesterday [terça] and I didn’t answer, I don’t feel like it”, he says. “I understand that, in spite of everything, life is bigger than that, and I don’t know if I would be able to completely break off relations with them. But it is a distance that will hardly go away”, says Camila.

“Deep down, we want to like our family, see our parents as decent people, to whom we are grateful for everything they’ve done, and respect differences – but within a certain limit. There are things that are unacceptable. Bolsonarism is unacceptable.”

She continues to rarely speak to her mother, but only through phone calls, because that way “you think more, you don’t keep forwarding Bolsonaro’s garbage”.

“Feeling of Loss”

Helena, Camila’s mother, defines herself as a right-wing person and says she never closed herself off to dialogue with the different. She attributes her daughter’s decision to leave the family group and block her to an “orientation” that, according to her, would circulate among leftist groups so that they remain isolated, living only with those who think in a similar way.

“They are oriented to stay between themselves (…) even so they don’t suffer pressure or so that someone doesn’t change their mind. Look how better a people is dominated. They lock themselves in, nobody gets in and nobody gets out. That way they are not at risk, but even break up the family environment, which for me is sacred,” she says.

Just as Camila reports a certain surprise when she discovered her parents’ Bolsonarism, Helena says she doesn’t understand why she and her other daughter “went out” on the left.

“They lived a life of someone who always worked for the right, we were always liberal professionals who fought, we never depended on the government. They were brought up in a splendid crib, only to leave that way. I have seen in many families the same case,” she says.

When starting to analyze the breakup, Helena sounds firm and says that the one who will lose the most from this situation is her daughter, who will be without the opportunity “to participate in nice things in the family, to gain the love that we unconditionally always have”.

But then he gets emotional and sees in this outcome a supposed lack of love on the part of Camila for her parents, which causes her “pain” and a “feeling of loss”.

“My feeling is of incapacity on my part. I feel frustrated that I wasn’t able to raise a daughter who could see things more broadly. You cannot exclude people who think differently from your life. When you love, you disagree, but you accept.”

José, Camila’s father, says that he always gave his daughter freedom to travel and study wherever she wanted, and that it is natural for people to have their own discernment. However, he sees in it a “deviation of interpretation” due to “external influences”.

“Especially in universities. Everything that this government of the last 40 years has implanted in universities is education with a much more left-wing bias than a right-wing one,” he says.

He says he has good memories of the time of the military regime, when he studied and “the schools were wonderful”, and that young people today received “wrong information for a long time, which were lies and ended up becoming the truth”.

In this war of versions, José defines his daughter’s decision to cut off communication as individualistic. “You having that in your head and not accepting what the other has is a little selfish,” she says. But he hopes that the family crisis will calm down after the elections.

idealizations in check

Psychologist and psychoanalyst Marina Rachel Graminha-Cury says she has noticed in her professional practice many breakups between people in their 20s and 30s, with a progressive profile, with middle-aged parents or elderly people with a conservative profile.

She identifies a common dynamic in these cases. On the children’s side, there is discomfort in having to take the parents out of an “idealized” place when they discover that they support Bolsonaro, and break with an ideal of peace, “which we have as an ideal of love”.

“These children ask themselves: How can someone who gave me so much love reproduce a hate speech?”, says Graminha-Cury, referring to the way these people face the Bolsonarista narrative.

On the parents’ side, there is also disappointment. They ask themselves: “If my son says that I am all that, he doesn’t respect me. I raised this boy wrong. If he doesn’t respect me, he doesn’t love me.”

Graminha-Cury points out that unconditional love does not exist, even in families, and that extreme political divergence confronts people with the perception that love “is not guaranteed”, but depends on constant choice.

Like Camila, she also identifies in the Bolsonarista field a reproduction of elements of fascist discourse, through social networks and messaging apps, designed to mobilize affection and hatred. “Suddenly, people in our lives have found a common enemy, which is ‘communism’, the PT. And they choose to reproduce that hatred,” she says.

Even so, Graminha-Cury highlights that the human unconscious is not “binary, black and white”, that all individuals have contradictions and that, in many cases, she does not see Bolsonaro’s voters as fascists, but as people who are reproducing parts of this narrative for various reasons.

“It is not about taking responsibility for people who choose to reproduce this discourse. But there is a part of them that is also possible to love, establishing new pacts”, she says, like putting politics aside.

Graminha-Cury – herself the granddaughter of a “racist” Italian, whose father was a supporter of the dictator Benito Mussolini, but represented a crucial and loving family figure – says that the effort to keep affective channels open can be a strategy to face the own fascist discourse, which uses the mechanism of binary thinking.

“That’s where fascism wins, because it says that the whole problem is in ‘communism’, and that if someone supports ‘communism’, soon he will destroy the family, the Church and the country. If we enter into the same binary thinking, we will enter into the same fascist thinking structure. The more we can see that people are complex, the more we can deal with it. Otherwise, it enters the ‘either them or us’, and then there is no human relationship possible, because nobody is like that”, he says.

She points out that, in some cases, the breakup is justified, especially when parents already had authoritarian or abusive relationships with their children and Bolsonaro’s rise “opened up” these behaviors. “Then the election is the final straw in a larger process.”