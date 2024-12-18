He Official Gazette of the Government of Andalusia This Wednesday dawned with the call for the II ‘Andalusia Bullfighting Awards’by order of the Office of the PresidentInterior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification. As announced in its last and first edition, these awards would be annual and honorary, intended to recognize in its four modalities the meritorious work of people, entities or institutions, public or private, national or foreign, that they carry out in the year of their different professional activities or artistic and cultural manifestations related to bullfighting, and provoke with their actions the dissemination, defense, promotion and dissemination of bullfighting culture.

Therefore, the second edition of the ‘Andalusia Bullfighting Awards’ will maintain the same format as in 2024: ‘Prize Ribs‘to the professional bullfighting career,’Veragua Award‘to the breeding of wild cattle,’Hemingway Award‘ to artistic dissemination and ‘Puerta Grande Award‘ to the promotion of the party.

In this way, the Junta de Andalucía, and more specifically the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification, confirm once again their support for the world of bullfighting, once they strengthen these awards that they so correctly created a year ago. year, at the same time as they close a season in which Canal Sur has broken historical records for bullfighting broadcasts.

The act of delivery of these prizes will be at the beginning of 2025on a date yet to be confirmed. It is worth remembering that last year it was held at the Alfonso XIII hotel in Seville, where they were recognized Curro Romero, Morante de la Puebla, Miura and Fernando Savater’s livestock.