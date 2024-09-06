Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President for Community and Government Affairs and Director of the Emirates Genome Program, confirmed that the “Emirati Genome Program” launched by the country’s wise leadership is a national project, and the largest population genome program in the world in terms of sample size and the scientific revolution used, supported by the second and third generations, in addition to the use of artificial intelligence techniques to analyze samples.

Al Awadhi said in the session “The Emirati Genome: A Journey to Discover a Better Healthy Future” at the International Government Communication Forum, “The Emirati Genome has provided a model to be emulated to drive the genetic revolution in the region and the world, and constitutes an important source for researchers. It has been able to draw genetic maps for more than 50,000 citizens, discover more than 200 new genetic mutations linked to genetic diseases, and develop new tests for a number of genetic diseases.”

He continued: “We launched this massive national programme in 2014 to build a comprehensive and sustainable genetic system that leads the transformation in healthcare services and helps secure a better life for citizens. It also draws a genetic map that provides the necessary data to help researchers, doctors and scientists identify the underlying causes of genetic diseases.”

He added: “We collected 650,000 samples in cooperation with more than 700 governmental and private entities, and with the participation of various educational entities in the country and universities, while 725 introductory workshops were held about the program, and 1,026 workplaces were visited in various sectors.”

Al Awadhi stressed that the “Emirati Genome Program” operates according to a high-level system of ethical and administrative standards, to ensure the protection of the data of the program participants, which is encrypted immediately after the registration process is completed, and is stored in the national cloud, explaining that there is great benefit from the program.