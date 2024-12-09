The video is actually unspectacular; it shows an almost empty football stadium and five helpers who appear to be carrying a packaged floodlight from the pitch. And this 14-second clip probably would never have become a viral internet hit if the film’s director hadn’t included his very own thoughts as a subtitle: “RIP Peter Crouch.” Rest in peace Peter Crouch.

Platform X The SZ editorial team has this article a content from X Corp. enriched To protect your data, it was not loaded without your consent. Load content now I agree that mine Content from X Corp. be displayed. This means that personal data is transmitted to the operator of the portal for usage analysis. You can find more information and a cancellation option atsz.de/data protection.

A fan of the English third division club Stockport County apparently couldn’t help himself when he saw his film footage: Jack was reminded of the former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, two meters tall and known for his lankyness. And because humor is a great thing to argue about and the internet invites it anyway, that’s exactly what’s happening: under the original post by the author Jack on the Tiktok platform, indignation can be heard, especially in German. “You can’t do that” or “That’s going too far,” you can read there. English statements, on the other hand, sound more amused. “Genius,” writes one. Another says: “That’s just brilliant”.

Peter Crouch? Has since countered: “So the video goes viral every few months now and I have to keep telling my family it’s a floodlight. Can we please stop this?” says Crouch on X – and sounds not so amused. Although, it could also be meant ironically and another expression of black British humor. In any case, the floodlights were shining again at the filming location in Stockport at the weekend: 9,192 people saw the 2-0 home win in the third division game against Exeter City, significantly less audience than the 14-second film of Jack, the RIPer.