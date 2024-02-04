Blogger Kayariki with the nickname kaiareeki tore her pants while dancing and made netizens laugh. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok.

The user said that she went to a wig store, where she was going to try on artificial hair products and buy what she liked. In the posted footage, the girl put on long bright blue hair extensions and decided to dance on camera. However, during the movements, the influencer's jeans tore in the buttocks area.

The post went viral, gaining more than 85 thousand likes. Subscribers appreciated the blogger’s video in the comments under the post. “Now you will have to buy a wig to cover your buttocks,” “Well, now she definitely needs this wig,” “That’s how they try on wigs,” they wrote ironically.

