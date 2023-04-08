You make a turnover and the pitch seems to agree with you, despite the usual fear of relying on those who usually play less. The second goal is missing, of course, but the opponents seem caged in their own half and the risks are close to zero. When this happens, then, from the 60′ onwards, you can start inserting the heavyweights to put the game in the safe by raising the technical rate. In Salernitana-Inter, on the other hand, exactly the opposite happened.