President, Janja, Alckmin, palace ministers and Haddad spoke 82 times to journalists between January 1st and April 10th

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) granted 8 exclusive interviews in the first 100 days of his rule. On April 10, the head of the Brazilian Executive will complete 100 days at the Planalto Palace.

Survey of Power360 concluded that Lula spoke with 11 journalists from 7 different communication vehicles (GloboNews, TV Globo, CNN, TV network!, afternoon newspaper, BandNews FM It is Brazil 247) between January 1st and April 10th of this year.

Read below Lula’s interviews in the 100 days of government:

18.jan.2023 – chose journalist Natuza Nery and GloboNews to give your 1st exclusive to a national vehicle after the presidential inauguration, on January 1, 2023;

2.Feb.2023 – granted interview for the journalist and his former assistant, Kennedy Alencar, on a TV network! ;

10.Feb.2023 – talked with CNN journalist from the United States Christiane Amanpour during an official trip to the country;

11.Feb.2023 – Also while in the US, Lula gave another interview for Grupo Globo. This time, it was shown on “Jornal Nacional”, from TV Globo ;

14.Feb.2023 – granted exclusive to the afternoon newspaperfrom Bahia, on the same date he went to the State to resume the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program;

16.Feb.2023 – after talking with CNN North American, Lula gave an interview to journalist Daniela Lima, from the Brazilian broadcaster;

2.Mar.2023 – aired at 1st interview from Lula to the radio, made by journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, from BandNews FM ;

21.Mar.2023 – granted exclusive to the website Brazil 247 . At the time, she cried when remembering her period in jail and stated that, at the time, she wanted to “fuck” former Lava Jato judge and senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

The vice-president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckminit gave 4 exclusive in the first 100 days of government, two less than Lula. Below are the vehicles:

BandNewsTV;

TV Globo;

Culture TV; It is

CBN Recife .

On March 8, the vice-president was the interviewee who opened the new season of the program “Conversa com o Bial”, presented by Pedro Bial. To the journalist, he said it was necessary to strengthen local governments, which are “closer to society” It is “Solves better” the problems.

The first lady, Janja da Silva, 56, granted 6 interviews between January 1st and April 10th, 2023. In the majority (4 times), Lula’s wife chose to talk to women journalists from Grupo Globo. Here is the list below.

1st Jan 2023 – magazine vogue : gave an interview to the magazine specialized in fashion, also from Grupo Globo (Editora Globo), to comment on the clothes chosen for the presidential inauguration and her posture as first lady;

5.jan.2023 – GloboNews : on a friendly ride in the building that houses presidents of the Republic, the first lady received a team from the paid news channel to complain about threadbare carpets, armchairs with tears and cracks in the plaster ceiling. The substratum of the report was to suggest that the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, would have left the place uninhabitable;

7.jan.2023 – High hours : was invited to participate in the program in honor of singer and composer Milton Nascimento, of whom Janja is a fan;

15.jan.2023 – Fantastic : on the same day that the Sunday program exclusively showed the images of the depredation of the Planalto, the broadcaster also had a new interview with Janja complaining that her office at the Executive headquarters had also suffered damage;

19.Feb.2023 – Next to the wife of musician Gilberto Gil, Flora Gil, Janja spoke briefly with the portal iBahia while enjoying Carnival in the Expresso 2222 cabin, on the Barra-Ondina circuit, on the seafront of Salvador;

7.Mar.2023 – Participated in a live recorded at the state-owned EBC (Empresa Brasileira de Comunicação) studios and broadcast on TV Brazil in celebration of International Women’s Day. It was criticized for participation, since the public channel that cannot be used to promote government actions.

PALACE MINISTERS AND HADDAD

The Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentawas the palace that granted the most interviews in the first 100 days of Lula’s government: 26 exclusive. the 2nd was Alexandre PadilhaMinister of Institutional Relations, with 16 interviews.

The Chief of Staff, Rui Costahe spoke 8 times to journalists, with preference for Grupo Globo vehicles (6 exclusive). The most discreet were Márcio Macedoof the General Secretariat, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwith 7 interviews each.

MEETINGS WITH THE MEDIA

President Lula met 3 times with journalists at the Planalto Palace. In the 1st cafe, on January 12, professionals from 38 communication vehiclesmuch of it was from the media considered “traditional”.

Grupo Globo (GloboNews, The globe, CBN, TV Globo It is Economic value); Bandeirantes (Bandnews FM, tv band It is Bandnews TV) and record (TV Record It is R7) had more than 1 representative at the event.

The 2nd meeting was on February 7 and brought together only members of the media deemed “independent” or “alternative” by the Presidency of the Republic. Most of them identify themselves as left-wing and are aligned with the PT government. They were:

Hug Brazil;

Public Agency;

Learn More Agency;

Soul black;

Citizenship Blog;

Miro’s blog;

Brazil 247;

Brazil in fact;

Critical Brazil Channel;

Channel Laura Sabino;

Middle Channel;

Brazil Meteor Channel;

The Historian Channel;

Ronny Teles Channel;

Canal Vai Uma Mãozinha There?;

Congress in Focus;

DCM;

Headline;

Cultiva Institute;

Intercept Brasil;

Jacobin Magazine;

GGN newspaper;

Ground zero;

Ninja Media;

Northeast I Am;

The Little Cafe;

Opera Mundi;

Bridge Journalism;

Portal Click Policy;

José’s Portal;

Current Brazil Network;

Reporter Brazil;

AzMina Magazine;

Forum Magazine;

Northeast Magazine;

South 21;

Tutameia;

TVT;

Viomundo; It is

Voice of Communities.

O Power360 contacted Secom by e-mail to obtain a list with the names of the journalists who participated in the coffees. However, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

The 3rd event was held on April 6th and brought together 40 journalists from 34 communication vehicles. Here’s the list:

State Agency – Lorena Rodrigues;

Public Agency – Alice Maciel;

real amazon – Cristina Ávila;

capital letter – André Barrocal;

Canal Meio – Pedro Doria;

CNN Brazil – Basilia Rodrigues;

Congress in Focus – Rudolfo Lago;

Brazilian Mail – Denise Rothenburg;

DCM – Leandro Fortes;

EBC – Helio Doyle;

State of S. Paulo – Eliane Cantanhêde;

Folha de S.Paulo – Bruno Boghossian;

Folha de S.Paulo – Cátia Seabra;

GloboNews – Ana Flor;

GloboNews – Julia Dualibi;

ICL News – Heloisa Vilela;

Itatiaia – Edilene Lopes;

Jornal do Commercio – Romoaldo de Souza;

jot – Barbara Baião;

metropolises – Igor Gadelha;

nexus – Andrea Louback;

The little cafe – Miguel do Rosário;

The globe – Bernardo Franco;

The globe – Vera Magalhães;

The time – Manuel Marcal;

Brasilia Platform – Luís Costa Pinto;

Power360 – William Waltenberg ;

; Forum Magazine – Mauro Lopes;

Piauí Magazine – Thais Bilenky;

R7 – Luiz Fara Monteiro;

SBT News – Deborah Bergamasco;

tv band – Lana Canepa;

TV Brazil – Marcos Uchoa;

TV Globo – Delis Ortiz;

UOL – Carla Araujo;

UOL – Kennedy Alencar;

UOL – Tales Faria;

Economic value – Andrea Jubé;

Zero hour – Rodrigo Lopez.

In addition, government ministers also received journalists at the beginning of the government. Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costafor example, held a coffee with:

Mateus Maia ( Power360 );

Andrea Jube ( Economic value );

Julia Chaib ( Newspaper );

Wesley Galzo ( Estadão );

Sérgio Roxo ( The globe );

Leticia Casado ( UOL );

Luís Pinto ( Brazil 247 );

André Barrocal ( capital letter );

Leandro Fortes ( Center of the World Diary );

Simone Iglesias ( Bloomberg );

Milena Teixeira ( SBT News );

Guilherme Mazui ( G1 )

Daniel Rittner ( CNN Brazil );

Flavia Said ( metropolises ); It is

Leo Borges (not informed).

Paulo Pimenta, also had a meeting with journalists Nilson Klava (GloboNews); Beautiful Megale (The globe); Valdo Cruz (GloboNews); and Lauro Jardim (The globe) at the Planalto Palace.

In addition to journalists, Lula’s hard core ministers also received executives from the so-called “mainstream media”. All meetings cited by Power360 are on the official agenda. Read some of them below:

Alckmin:

16.mar.2023 – Roberto Franco and Luis Weber, directors of SBT;

27.mar.2023 – João Camargo, president of the CNN Brazil.

Fernando Haddad:

1st Feb.2023 – Leandro Cipoloni, Vice President of Journalism at CNN Brazil;

2.feb.2023 – Paulo Tonet (Vice President of Institutional Relations) and Fernando Vieira de Mello (Director of Institutional Relations), both from Grupo Globo.

Paulo Pimenta:

9.feb.2023 – Mauricio Lima, editor-in-chief of Veja magazine;

14.feb.2023 – Amilcare Dallevo Jr (president) and Kennedy Alencar (journalist), both from TV network!;

16.feb.2023 – Paulo Samia, president of the UOL;

1st March2023 – Roberto Franco and Alessandra Gama, directors of SBT;

2.mar.2023 – Paulo Tonet, vice-president of Institutional Relations at Grupo Globo; It is

20.mar.2023 – Fábio Carvalho, president of the Veja magazine.

MOST LIKED VEHICLES

Grupo Globo was the media conglomerate that had the most access to Lula’s hard core. They were 24 exclusive TV interviews in the first 100 days of government alone. Most of them (19) was shown on the subscription channel GloboNewswhile 5 aired on TV Globo.



In addition, government officials choose to speak to the newspaper The globe on 3 occasions and Economic valuein two.

A CNN comes in 2nd place, with less than half of the interviews for Globo: only 10. The Bandeirantes Group managed to 4 exclusive: at tv band; BandNews and twice to BandNews FM.