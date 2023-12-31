History repeats itself over and over again. A fight for the smallest reason, one word louder than another and the sharp blade of a knife that ends up dyeing everything black. The theft of a simple scooter seems to be the trigger for the 'laundry crime', the first homicide – at least known – of an especially bloody 2023. The fatal stabbing of a resident of the San Pedro neighborhood of Lorca, last May, at a gas station in the city, allegedly committed at the hands of a minor, kicked off a disastrous year in which homicides intentional crimes and murders doubled compared to the previous year – they rose from six to thirteen, up to 116% – according to the latest balance that the Ministry of the Interior has put on the table – which covers until the third quarter of this year. A period of time full of bad news.

The victim of the 'laundry crime' and his alleged murderer, aged 16, chose that enclave of the Sutullena service station, in Ronda Sur, Lorca, to put the dots over the i's in the schism that had opened between them. , apparently, for the alleged theft of a scooter. It was three in the morning on May 26 and the protagonists of this story arrived accompanied by some of their relatives. The minor allegedly threatened Silvestre with 'puncturing' him if he did not return the scooter that, according to his version, he had stolen from him. A loot of little value but which ended up claiming the life of this man from Lorca shortly after.

The Police landed in the San Pedro neighborhood with an imposing raid that ended with several arrests from rival families. The teenager, the alleged perpetrator of the homicide, was arrested shortly after in Alicante, where he had allegedly gone in search of a hiding place. He remains in a center waiting to respond to justice.

2023 has the name of Silvestre, the man from Lorca who died in the 'laundry crime', but also of Hanane, the Cieza neighbor allegedly murdered by her husband and thrown into a well eight meters deep. Last September, the disappearance of this 34-year-old Moroccan woman kept the Region in suspense for several days. The woman did not go to school to pick up her six-year-old daughter, and all the alarms went off in an alleged case of textbook gender violence. Her partner had already been sentenced to ten months in prison for mistreatment and was waiting for the sentence to become final. The case was not looking good.

“You're going to find out”



Days before the crime, apparently, the man had reproached his wife for traveling to Morocco that summer in the company of their daughter. «When we see each other you will find out. I am going to explain this to you […] Something is going to happen to you,” he warned him, in a clear threat that, read 'after the fact', makes your hair stand on end. Only a few days later, Civil Guard agents put an end to a bitter wait: they found Hanane's body at the bottom of a well in the town. The alleged murderer had placed several stones on the body to try to hide it. The murder of the only fatal victim of gender violence this year in the Region plunged Cieza into silence and caused a series of rallies that made clear once again the Region's rejection of this scourge.

Also a well, in this case in a remote area of ​​Jumillano, was chosen by the murderers of Diakina Fofana. The Civil Guard managed to locate the body of this Malian citizen at the bottom of a cistern at the end of October, a month and a half after his disappearance. One of the suspects ended up confessing to the crime and led the investigators to the location of the well, located on the side of an abandoned and demolished house, one kilometer from Hoya de la Sima, in Jumilla. The Armed Institute is now investigating whether Diakina Fofana was murdered while working as a 'pirate taxi driver'. The Judicial Police considers as the main hypothesis of the crime that this Jumilla resident was assaulted by the two Hondurans accused of the homicide, while he was trying to earn extra money driving his vehicle. Investigators continue to delve into the matter to determine if the defendants tried to rob the Malian and that fact started a brawl that ended his life.

2023 also has the name of Maravillas M., the resident of the Murcian district of El Palmar murdered last September in a crime in which her own son, Alejandro S., was allegedly involved. The alleged perpetrator of the death, Bryan LR – who had been in charge of the victim's son – was recorded by the surveillance cameras of the woman's home while he demanded money from her before ending her life, hitting her head with a gun and cutting her throat. “Either you give me all the money you have at home right now,” the young man shouts, “or I'll blow your head in.”

These two young people were placed in provisional prison in mid-September, shortly after the Police discovered the woman's body with a bag over her head. From the beginning, investigators considered, as their main hypothesis, that Maravillas' death was due to the alleged attempt by her son and his former manager to get hold of inheritance money. Alejandro S., who has always defended his innocence, explained to the police that he knew that in the family home in El Palmar there were about 8,000 euros from his father's inheritance, but he stressed that this money was once given to him by his grandmother. and that he himself had given it to his mother. “I didn't want to know anything about that money because I didn't need it,” he remarked. The young man, who recently left provisional prison, rules out, as the other defendant admitted, that he planned the robbery with Bryan to get that amount of money.

A stab in the heart



Gaspar is one of the last names on a blacklist, which leaves behind 2023, which is too long. At midnight on November 1, this 44-year-old resident of the Murcian district of Casillas became the victim of what was already baptized as the 'Halloween crime', another death that was recorded in detail. The images from the cameras at the Mamy Blue bar, in the Murcian district of Santa Cruz, captured the exact moment in which the alleged murderer, Pedro, pierces the victim's heart with a gun. Gaspar remains standing, lifts his shirt, looks at his chest and sees the wound, through which his life is already escaping. He takes four steps towards the bar to support himself, but he can't hold on and collapses to the floor.

Tragedy had crossed his life just an hour before, at the same moment he crossed the door of that establishment with a reddish façade. That night he planned to have a drink with a friend at a bar in the El Raal Crossing area, but it was closed and they decided to go to Mamy Blue. Once there, he got into an argument with a friend of Pedro's because, according to his version, he got “off” with the waitress. After a first encounter with this witness, the alleged murderer entered the scene, giving him a first push that would end in the worst of ways. The clock showed 12:13 a.m. when Pedro took out a gun from his pocket and delivered a single but fatal stab wound to Gaspar. He left the bar like hell. “I think he killed him,” he concluded. 2023 added a new loss.