The year 2024 will begin with a real great game for Atlético de Madrid. The red and whites will visit the Montilivi stadium to face Girona, current co-leader of LaLiga and who in 18 games have only lost one game.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Atlético de Madrid and Girona:
In which stadium is Girona vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Girona, Spain
Stadium: Montilivi Stadium
Date: Wednesday, January 3
Time: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Girona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can you watch Girona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Girona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Girona vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real Betis
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Orihuela
|
2-5V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Valencia
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-3E
|
The league
|
Bilbao
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
lazio
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
On the part of the Catalan team, there will be a few players who will miss this duel against Atlético de Madrid. The Girona players who will not be present are the following: Borja García, David López, Toni Villa, Tsygankov and Yangel Herrera.
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury. Added to these casualties is Soyuncu's due to sanction
Girona: Gazzaniga; Miguel Gutiérrez, Blind, Juanpe; Arnau Martínez; Iván Martín, Aleix García, Savinho, Yan Couto, Pablo Torre; Dovbyk
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Samuel Lino, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata
Girona 3-2 Atlético de Madrid
