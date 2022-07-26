The Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, signed several appointments of priests who will take office in September. This renewal is added to the appointments and dismissals that he already announced last week.

1. Rev. D. Fabián Andrés Ramos Castañeda is appointed parish priest of Our Lady of the Angels of El Esparragal (Murcia); and he ceases as parochial vicar of San Mateo de Lorca.

2. Rev. D. Mariano Carretero Gómez retires, ceasing as parish priest of San Juan de El Albujón (Cartagena) and in charge of the hermitage of La Ascensión de Las Lomas del Albujón (Cartagena).

3. Rev. D. Antonio Lucas Belmar is appointed parish priest of San Juan de El Albujón (Cartagena) and in charge of the hermitage of La Ascensión de Las Lomas del Albujón; and he ceases as manager of the church of Miranda (Cartagena). He continues with the other charges.

4. Rev. D. Esteban Gómez Álvarez retires, ceasing as parish priest of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in La Puebla (Cartagena).

5. Rev. D. Pedro García Casas is appointed pastor of the parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in La Puebla (Cartagena). He continues with the other charges.

6. Rev. D. Aurelio Sanz Baeza is appointed parish priest of Santiago Apóstol de Cuesta Blanca (Cartagena). He continues with the other charges.

7. Rev. D. Francisco de Asís Pagán Jiménez is appointed in charge of the church of Miranda (Cartagena); ceasing as chaplain of the Little Sisters of the Poor of Cartagena.

8. Rev. D. David González Carmona is appointed chaplain of the Little Sisters of the Poor of Cartagena. He continues with the other charges.