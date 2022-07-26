The first to wear the veil in the magazine at an absolute level was Halima Aden on the cover of the British issue of May 2018

The new issue of Vogue France came out today, bringing with it an absolute novelty. For the first time in the history of the French edition of the magazine, on the cover there is a woman wearing the hijab. It is the African American and Muslim model Ugbad Abdi. The first to wear the veil in the magazine at an absolute level was Halima Aden on the cover of the British issue of May 2018. «My young sisters and girls all over the world tell me they feel they exist when they see a woman like them doing this. that makes her happy. The representation contributes a lot to making people feel seen and heard! », Said Abdi in the pages of the magazine.

Since the appointment of Eugenie Trochu as head of editorial content in September 2021, Vogue France has attempted to revise its representation of French society in a more inclusive sense, not without difficulty. At the beginning of the year she was in fact the subject of controversy for having posted on Instagram a photo of the non-Muslim white actress Julia Fox with her head covered by a scarf, accompanying it with the caption: “Yes to the veil!”. Many internet users on that occasion accused the newspaper of hypocrisy, both for the vast campaign against hijab carried out for years by various political exponents of the country, and for the choice to applaud the cause but using a white woman as a reference subject. not Muslim. “Dear world, Muslim women do not need approval on what we wear”, commented for example the magazine Grazia. After the episode, Vogue France deleted the caption from the published photo.