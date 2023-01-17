A draft law on fines for owners of pharmacies and pharmacists for selling medicines without a prescription has been submitted to the State Duma. The author of the document, Senator Irina Rukavishnikova, announced this on Tuesday, January 17.

Rukavishnikova clarified that the main changes relate to the work of pharmacists, who most often break the law and sell drugs without a prescription.

“If earlier the head was punished for illegal trade and the pharmacy network was temporarily closed, then both business and customers suffered, especially in rural areas, now unscrupulous pharmacists will be punished more severely,” she said in an interview with “RIA News“.

She clarified that they would have to pay a fine of 10,000 to 20,000 rubles, or be deprived of the opportunity to work in a pharmacy for a period of six months to a year, reports R.T.

For individual entrepreneurs, it is proposed to set a fine at the level of 50 to 100 thousand rubles, and for legal entities – from 150 to 200 thousand rubles, reports NSN.

Amendments are proposed to be made to the Code of Administrative Offenses (KOAP).

According to the senator, the authors of the bill were alarmed by statistics – in Russia over the past 13 years, the number of so-called “drug addicts” has almost tripled. Adolescents and young people are most often addicted to drugs that are dangerous to the psyche. She added that as a rule, then they switch to hard drugs.

In turn, Pavel Krasheninnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation, noted that when determining the types of sanctions, it is necessary to be guided by the principle of proportionality of punishment to the offense committed, eliminating the factors of excessive burden on small and medium-sized businesses, the city news agency reports.Moscow“.

Earlier, on November 24, it was reported that in Moscow, patients will be able to receive preferential electronic prescriptions for up to a year. Preferential electronic prescriptions will be available to Muscovites who require long-term course treatment and who have the right to receive medicines free of charge or at a discount.