The Colombian U-20 team achieved a historic win on Tuesday: they beat it 18-0! against Real Murcia in the same category, at the end of a tour of Spain, in preparation for the World Cup in Indonesia, to be played in May of this year.

The team found all the goals it had failed to score in the previous two tour games, losing 2-0 to Wales and drawing 0-0 against Sweden.

Tomás Ángel scored four goals, Luis Quintero contributed another three; Jorge Cabezas Hurtado, Yaser Asprilla, Mateo Mejía and Luis Ángel Díaz scored doubles and Miguel Monsalve, Léyner Palacios and Óscar Cortés completed the historic score.

Colombia’s biggest wins in official matches

You have to dig a lot to find a win by a Colombian National Team, in any category. The mark, in official matches, is held by an Under-15 that, on November 12, 2017, crushed the Czech Republic 12-0 in the South American of the category.

Juan Diego Alegría scored five goals that day. Andrés Arroyo scored another three. The rest were from Yoni Mosquera, Camilo Mena, Daniel Saer and Juan Manuel Cuesta.

The second biggest win, always speaking of official matches, is from a women’s team, the U-20, which on January 17, 2018 thrashed Peru 9-0. They scored Angie Castañeda, five times; Maireth Pérez, Manuela Vanegas, Nancy Viviana Acosta and Laura Barreto.

The podium of the official goals of the National Team is closed by the 1-9 draw from Colombia to Finland, in the 2003 U-17 World Cup. That day Carlos Daniel Hidalgo scored four times; Adrian Ramos, in three; Fredy Guarín and Juan Gilberto Núñez.

The biggest wins of the senior teams

The biggest win for the senior men’s team was on March 26, 2015, when they beat Bahrain 6-0. The goals were from Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao García (2), Adrián Ramos, Johan Mojica and Andrés Rentería.

The older women, for their part, achieved their biggest victory in the South American Championship in 2010, on November 13 of that year. It was 8-0 against Uruguay, with goals from Catalina Usme, Yoreli Rincón (2), Katerin Castro (2), Daniela Montoya, Nataly Arias and Ingrid Vidal.

