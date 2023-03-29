Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Marie-Agnes Straack-Zimmermann confirms to Merkur.de that the Ampel federal government is planning to procure an Arrow 3 missile shield for Germany.

Munich – “Germany is concerned with protection because, given the Ukraine war, we see where we are most vulnerable. And that’s Air Defence.” Merkur.de explains that the Ampel federal government is working intensively on the possible purchase of an Arrow 3 missile protection screen for Germany.

Missile shield for Germany? Straack-Zimmermann favors Arrow 3 from Israel

The 65-year-old Rhinelander heads the Defense Committee in the German Bundestag. Straack-Zimmermann named a clearly favored missile defense system and ruled out one scenario. A possible seller to the Federal Republic would be Israel, which has many years of experience in this area and has put several missile defense systems into service. About the Iron Dome.

But: “The Iron Dome is out of the question for Germany. The Arrow 3 is relevant, as is the American Patriots. There are different systems that we deal with. The bottom line is that I’m not interested in who delivers what, but that protection is guaranteed,” explained the FDP politician when asked, who works closely with Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) in Berlin, as she herself emphasized: “I think a lot of it him.”

Defense politician Marie-Agnes Straack-Zimmermann (2nd from right) at the FDP election campaign event in Munich. ©pm

At the end of March 2022, Straack-Zimmermann was in Israel with a delegation from the German parliament. At that time she “contacted the company that is building the Iron Dome in Israel,” she said Merkur.de: “Iron Dome is a slightly lower dome.” What does she mean by that? Straack-Zimmermann pointed out that the disadvantage of this system was that, in theory, enemy missiles would already be inland. Because: Iron Dome only has a range of up to 17 kilometers.

Missile shield: is Germany buying Arrow-3 missiles from Israel?

Instead, she named an advantage of Arrow 3: “It protects Israel from missiles that leave the hemisphere for a few seconds and then appear.” That’s why the traffic light federal government is “dealing with different partners and systems with regard to how we protect the Federal Republic from air attacks and while also protecting our partners,” she said.

arrow 3 “Arrow” (English = arrow) is a missile defense system from Israeli production to combat long- and medium-range missiles. The Arrow system missiles have a range of up to 100 kilometers and can fly into the stratosphere. They are primarily intended to combat surface-to-surface missiles. The missile launch ramps are mounted on a mobile low-loader truck. The Arrow system includes an IAI EL/M-2080 “Green Pine” radar system and several missile carriers, which are to be set up at various locations across the country and are intended to form a missile protection shield.

The mobile launch pad of an Arrow 3 missile system. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The project of the traffic light federal government, which currently has various points of contention, for the procurement of the Israeli air defense system Arrow 3 had recently made progress. The USA is said to have approved Germany for passing on information. That reported the German Press Agency (dpa) At the end of January, citing security circles in Berlin.

Missile shield for Germany? USA would probably not stand in the way of the Arrow 3 deal

Some components of the weapon system are supplied from the USA, so approval from Washington is required. The rearmament of the Bundeswehr continues: Straack-Zimmermann had the same FDP appointment in the Isar metropolis Merkur.de tells that Germany is about to buy new Leopard 2 A7V main battle tanks for the army. (pm)