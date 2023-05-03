The invitation sent to major companies in the world of technology referred to US President Joe Biden’s “aspiration” to the need for their companies to ensure the safety of artificial intelligence-supported products before they are offered to the public.

Concerns about the fast-growing AI technology include invasion of privacy, bias, and fears that fraud and misinformation can spread.

Reuters quoted a White House official as saying, “Thursday’s meeting will be attended by Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Lyle Brainard, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and others.” He did not wish to be named.

Companies take responsibility

Last April, Biden said it was not yet clear whether artificial intelligence was dangerous, but stressed that technology companies had a responsibility to ensure the safety of their products. He said social media had already shown the damage powerful technologies could do without the right safeguards.

The Biden administration is also seeking answers on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about their impact on national security and education.

Serious danger

Last Monday, lawmakers from the White House Domestic Policy Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy wrote in a blog about how the technology could pose a grave danger to workers.

Musk’s warning