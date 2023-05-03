The fears of the past few weeks

The entire weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held without any type of rain, despite the persistence of cloudy skies at times. An easy weekend therefore for teams and riders, but which, in all likelihood, will not be repeated a You love me, where the fifth round of the world championship is scheduled. A problem, that of rain and thunderstorms, which had already aroused considerable concern in recent weeks in Florida, hit by an exceptional wave of downpours that had flooded the streets of the state, and especially those of Miami, for several days . In that period, moreover, interventions had been implemented to avoid any type of risk associated with the organization of the GP.

The current unknowns and the risks of thunderstorms

Now that the danger of a possible cancellation of the weekend has passed, the bad weather however, he hasn’t abandoned Florida, and he probably won’t do so this weekend either. The day in which there shouldn’t be any particular problems, according to the data reported by accuweather.comwill be on Friday, with the two free practice sessions taking place in dry track conditions. On the contrary, to keep an eye on will be especially the qualifying and the race. In both events there will in fact be not only the risk of rain, but also of real thunderstorms, especially on the occasion of the GP. To consider, moreover, the unknown factor of the resurfaced runway, with the air temperature that will fluctuate between 30° and 35° C both Saturday and Sunday.

F1 2023, Miami Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 5th May

Sky: Clouds and sun at intervals

Precipitation chance: 3%

Max/min temperatures: 29/34°C

Wind: E 15 km/h, gusts at 35 km/h

Saturday 6th May

Sky: thunderstorm in some areas

Chance of precipitation: 40% (24% thunderstorms)

Max/min temperatures: 31/35°C

Wind: ESE 20km/h, gusts at 43km/h

Sunday 7 May

Sky: thunderstorm in some areas

Chance of precipitation: 80% (48% thunderstorms)

Max/min temperatures: 29/33°C

Wind: ESE 20 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

So last year

The southeastern area of ​​the United States, and Florida in particular, is very subject to meteorological variations, even rapid ones. In 2022, for example, there was no lack of rain between qualifying and the race, but the high temperatures allowed the asphalt to dry before the start, with the race (the first in Miami in the history of F1) taking place entirely under the Sun. Victory went to Max Verstappen, who this weekend will therefore try to reconfirm himself and fend off the threat from his teammate Sergio Perez, who is only 6 points late in the championship standings.