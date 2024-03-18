The only contact surface with the asphalt

Hence, the result of their efforts has been accompanied by important improvements in manufacturing, dynamic behavior, design, functionality, technology, consumption and safety without ever losing the environmental perspective. . But cars, regardless of whether they have a name and a surname, are the sum of their parts and the importance of a differentiating element for sustainability is often underestimated: tires.

And in the end they constitute the only contact surface between the vehicle and the pavement, and their relevance can be seen in the machine's own performance and is a vital factor for the safety of its occupants. And it doesn't matter what type of car or the need it aims to cover, if it boasts the latest safety technologies or the most innovative advanced driving assistance systems. Everything stops making sense if you don't opt ​​for tires that are up to the task. Like the ones Michelin makes.

And in the era of electrification, the French firm is able to offer a range of products that have the guarantee and support of a century-old history. For 135 years Michelin has designed tires for all types of vehicles, always with a high degree of demand and responsibility. For this reason, its entire catalog is compatible with all the technologies offered by vehicles: electric cars, hybrids, fuel cars, hydrogen cells… And electric cars or motorcycles do not need specific tires, they simply need the best ones.

The technologies and characteristics applied to Michelin tires dedicated to thermally powered vehicles respond perfectly to the needs of electrified cars in terms of safety, durability, energy efficiency, load resistance and noise. The French brand has been able to anticipate the needs of these automobiles in all its ranges and for this reason it is a trusted partner for manufacturers and a safe bet for the end user.

A driver who, like the industry, is also beginning to opt more frequently for sustainable mobility solutions. Without going any further, registrations of electrified vehicles (100% electric + plug-in hybrids) of all types rose by 38.6% in 2023, reaching 139,185 units, according to data from the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Mobility Electricity (AEDIVE) and the National Association of Vehicle Sellers (GANVAM). And the upward trend continues.