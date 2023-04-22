Sporting, always a difficult rival, is the tough enemy that Cartagena must try to defeat this afternoon (4:15 p.m.) in the match that will take place at the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium to continue depending on itself in the fierce fight to reach the ‘playoff’ for promotion to Primera.

Returning to the path of victory after the stumble at La Rosaleda de Málaga (1-0) is mandatory in view of the transcendental match that will take place next Saturday at the Carlos Belmonte de Albacete and where many of the options will be resolved. to reach the ambitious goal that people from La Mancha and Cartagena have set for this final stretch of the season.

The Asturians are not going to be an easy rival. The Ramírez arrive rehabilitated in the last weeks of the competition. They are seventeenth, but they are only three points behind Andorra, ninth place. They are the fourth best team in the last five rounds and have added 9 of the last 15 points at stake. Furthermore, they have not lost since they lost six weeks ago at El Molinón against Mirandés (3-4).

A quality template



Sporting have been quite irregular this season, which has kept them at the bottom of the table for most of the year. ‘Pitu’ Abelardo failed to hit the key at the beginning of the year and was replaced shortly after the Christmas break by a Miguel Ángel Ramírez who seems to have hit the right key almost in the final stretch.

Especially dangerous is Juan Otero. The Colombian already made Datkovic’s life bitter in the first round. Cristo González, the team’s top scorer along with Aitor García, has lost some prominence in recent weeks. Pedro Díaz or Dani Queipo add youth and talent to the midfield and the youngsters Nacho Martín and Varane, coming from Mareo’s inexhaustible youth academy, are having more and more relevance. The canary will not be able to count on Jony, or Nacho Méndez, or Zarfino, or Pol Valentín for this game. All of them are low due to injury. Djurdjevic travels to Cartagena, who broke his knee just a month ago. The Montenegrin is not having his year, but he has plenty of physical and technical abilities.

Few changes in the eleven



Those from Carrión have few casualties for this afternoon’s match. Only Ureña and Kiko Olivas are still out of the squad due to muscle ailments. The central defender has been seen this week doing continuous running exercises outside the rest of the group. The winger is recovering in Girona and is expected in May. Ortuño, who received a hard blow at the end of training last Wednesday, has recovered and should have no problems playing.

Therefore, the eleven will be very similar to the one that the albinegros presented at La Rosaleda. The normal thing is that the defensive line is maintained completely. In midfield, Musto is the favorite to come back ahead of Eteki. The biggest doubt is once again on the far left. Poveda could return to that position to the detriment of Franchu Feuillassier, without ruling out that Carrión opts for a third way and removes Borja Valle from the position of center forward.