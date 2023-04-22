Rospotrebnadzor said that the symptoms of measles in the first days are similar to SARS

The symptoms of measles in the first few days resemble those of SARS. The manifestations of infections were compared in Rospotrebnadzor, reports RIA News.

“At the very beginning, in the catarrhal period of the disease, which lasts 3-4 days, the symptoms of measles are similar to those of acute respiratory viral infections and acute respiratory infections,” the ministry said.

They explained that at the initial stage, patients complain of cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever and often conjunctivitis. At the same time, in the case of measles, the patient’s condition is steadily deteriorating: the cough becomes more intrusive, weakness and fatigue increase, photophobia, eyelid swelling and lacrimation occur.

In addition, in the first days, bright red spots and Koplik-Filatov-Belsky spots appear in the oral cavity, which are whitish dots with a red rim and are localized mainly on the inner surface of the cheeks. On the 3-5th day of illness, patients also develop a skin rash, while coughing and high fever persist.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that the coverage of immunization against measles in Russia on average exceeds 95 percent. The department explained that this level of coverage eliminates the risks of an epidemic.