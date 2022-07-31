We bring you some of the mods that we like the most to completely change the Bethesda game.

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim has been on the market for more than 10 years and its success is still unquestionable. Proof of this is the constant work that the modder community puts into it. We have decided to collect some of the best, and there is everything: from more realistic experiences to more current graphics. At the player’s discretion.

Since 2011 we have not seen a new installment of The Elder Scrolls saga. To put the matter into context a bit: that same year Dark Souls came out, and in 11 years the saga has evolved in different ways –from Sekiro to Bloodborne- until reaching Elden Ring. The Bethesda saga “doesn’t need it”: it does, because the sixth numbered installment is already in development, but such is its success that, even today, it continues to achieve barbarities and generating new interactions that make interest in him never wane.

Players who dedicate –literally- more than two years of life to the title; huge financial investments to play it in great detail; and virtual genocides to live in absolute peace are some of the feats carried out by users throughout Skyrim. Not to mention the mods: from The Lord of the Rings to Borderlands, passing through Red Dead Redemption. We are here to talk about this phenomenon today, about the mods: we have decided to collect some of the more realistic of the video game to, in case it seems very simple to you, complicate your existence a little within the game.

Covering the basic needs

The journey through Skyrim is arduous and exhausting. The combats, the walks and the fulfillment of objectives is not an easy task. But you can add a extra difficulty: thanks to iNeed Dovahkiin will be able, like every human person, eat, drink and sleep to survive – apart from everything mentioned above, of course. The resources throughout the map are ample to survive, but we will have to pay more attention to them and have a biological “calendar” for the protagonist.

Something very similar can be done with the NPC’s. The non-playable characters of the fifth iteration of The Elder Scrolls are known to be far -and quite- from reason. There are many video clips in which they show relative intelligence. But thanks to Immersive Citizens we can make their behavior more realistic: they will also eat, they will also sleep, they will work, they will pray and they will do what they are supposed to do from the beginning: run away if we point an arrow at them in the head or uncross their arms and try to survive if a dragon is dangerously close… Among other things.

Other game mods bet on keeping the protagonist alive, but in a different way. Far from preserving some of our vital functions, frost fall Y wet and cold they bet on, simply, keeping us alive in the middle of the icy terrain. How? Easy: taking advantage of the warmth of the fires, the torches or our spells. If we don’t, our movements will shrink until we’re frozen in no man’s land. The first is more aggressive than the second and requires another previous mod, camp fire –to establish camps and die a little less-, while the second, which also has difficulty, highlights more the environmental effects such as drops of water or the mist of breaths.

a visual layer

Although Skyrim can be criticized with some reason for some aspects of its gameplay, such as combat, attacking its graphic section is, today, unfair. The game is more than 10 years old and came out for a generation that has been left far behind in terms of technical facets. However, thanks to SKYRIM IS RE-ENGAGED ENB You can give a touch of varnish and refresh the appearance of the game thanks to improvements in elements such as lighting, the movement of water, the definition of plants and a long etcetera.

The greatness of the game is also measured in the number of mods it has. And speaking of water, plants, lighting, etc., it is very striking that each element has its own own and specific mod. With Enhanced Lights and FX all the light in the game is changed for a new one; with Ultimate HD Fire a much more elaborate and realistic look is given to the fire; and thanks to Realistic Water Two we will be able to see a totally renewed water that responds better to movement and interactions.

Despite the fact that the game is over a decade old, the constant effort put into it by the community itself only demonstrates the affection and fury that it has aroused. A sixth installment is needed, as with Grand Theft Auto, but seeing its current state, it is understood that the developers are delaying the launch until it reaches the height of its predecessor.

