The Undersecretary of the Egyptian Ministry of Health in Marsa Matrouh Governorate, Dr. Ahmed El-Beltagy, said that the accident occurred between a tourist bus carrying vacationers on their way back to Cairo, and a heavy transport vehicle, on the Matrouh-Alexandria International Coastal Road.

He explained, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the bus collided with the transport vehicle from behind at the village of Galala, west of the city of El-Dabaa, as a result of which the bus driver was killed instantly, while 43 others were injured, and they were taken to hospitals for treatment.

He stated that as soon as he received a notification of the occurrence of the accident, the concerned agencies moved in coordination between the Ministry of Health and Matrouh Governorate, and more than 15 ambulances were paid to transport the injured to hospitals.

He pointed out that 4 cases among the injured experienced improvement and were discharged from the hospital, while 35 cases are in El-Dabaa Hospital for treatment, most of them children, while 4 other cases needing special care were transferred to El Alamein and Matrouh General Hospitals.

This comes as a team from the Public Prosecution moved to the site of the accident to inspect and determine its causes, and the prosecutors also moved to hospitals to hear the testimonies of the injured.