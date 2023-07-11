It is not Tesla, Chevrolet, Nissan or the Chang Li S1 Pro that has been talked about so much, the best-selling car in Mexico is from a brand originating in China that has reached the Mexican automotive industry to impact consumers and competition.

Have you guessed yet? It’s not an Audi either. We talk about Jac Motors and the E10X electric car, a vehicle with features and price that could surprise you if you are a fan of cars with combustion engines that pollute so much.

If you are a car connoisseur, you will surely mention the E Sei 1, the first electric car from a not-so-new brand, but one that has invested heavily in this market. Environmentally friendly transport.

Eye Tesla, apparently a competitor has arrived that can offer much lower prices to serve a broader population sector.

The E10X electric car added a total of 840 pieces in 2022if it seems little to you, take into account that this means a 15 percent of your segment and? in Mexico Electrics are still an emerging market within the industry.

Characteristics of the best seller in Mexico

He JAC-E10X has arrived to revolutionize the way we move around the city, with dimensions of 3.6 meters in length, 1.6 meters in width and 1.4 meters in heightthis electric vehicle stands out for its sophisticated and modern design, marking a clear advance over its predecessor, the e Sei 1.

In terms of aesthetics, the JAC E10X features straight lines, color contrasts and a detailed grille, giving it an elegant and global look.

The brand offers this model in four colors, including green, red, white and blue, all with a black roof that adds a touch of style and directly appeals to a young and modern audience. Besides, Features LED headlights, 14-inch wheels, and square taillights that complement its new design language.

However, the real surprise of the JAC E10X is inside, where a significant advance has been made in terms of design and perceived quality.

Although they are used mainly hard materialsyou can see decorative details in white tones and other colors that improve the perception of quality in general.

In terms of equipment, the JAC E10X is not far behind, offering a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 6.2-inch digital instrument panel, power mirrors and windows, leatherette seatsair conditioning, electric parking brake and a smart key.

Regarding security, the JAC E10X comes equipped with 2 front airbags, tire pressure monitoring, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, disc brakes on both axles, and a rearview camera.

Underhood, the JAC E10X houses an electric motor which drives the front wheels and is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery. According to the brand, this model can achieve a range of up to 360 kilometers on a single charge.

The engine produces 60 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torqueand has a regenerative braking system and three driving modes to adapt to different situations.

Regarding the available options, JAC offers two versions in the Mexican market. The first is the Cargo version, which does without the rear seats to provide more cargo space, ideal for businesses looking for an efficient last-mile delivery solution.

The second version is focused on civil use and has all the comforts mentioned above. The prices of these versions are the following:

• JAC E10X Charge: $416,000

• JAC E10X: $425,000

