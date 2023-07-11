The video shows | A car driver ran over a pedestrian crossing a crosswalk in Helsinki

The police confiscated the driver’s license and suspect him of grossly endangering traffic safety.

Serious a dangerous situation in Helsinki’s Ruoholahti was recorded on the police’s dashboard camera.

The pedestrian was crossing the crosswalk on Porkkalankatu, when the motorist who was using the middle lane of the three-lane road continued on his way.

The motorist in the right lane had stopped in front of the crosswalk. According to the Road Traffic Act, a vehicle may not be overtaken without stopping, unless there is a guardrail or free lane between the passer and the person being overtaken.

The video based on this, the driver did not brake after noticing the pedestrian, but steered the car slightly to the left and accelerated.

Director of the Helsinki traffic control function, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein published by video of the accident that happened at the end of June on the instant messaging service Twitter.

According to Pasterstein, the police confiscated the driver’s license. The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety.

The case is not a rare exception, Pasterstein says.

“Several of these things happen every day in Helsinki.”

Police emphasizes that motorists must give unhindered access to pedestrians approaching or crossing the crosswalk.

“Protected roads without traffic lights are dangerous places.”