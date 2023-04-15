The Colombian Junior team from Barranquilla is one of the most important of the ‘FPC’, Well, in recent years it has acquired a very large purchasing power, thanks to its owners Fuad Char and Alejandro Char.

This team was founded on August 7, 1924, plays at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, being considered one of the oldest teams in the country.

Teófilo Gutiérrez, Pibe Valderrama and Iván René Valenciano are some of his figures throughout history. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Currently, he plays in the first division of Colombian professional soccer, in which he adds 9 titles of this competition (1977, 1980, 1993, 1995, 2004-II, 2010-I, 2011-I, 2018-II and 2019-I). He also holds 2 Colombian Cup titles and (2015 and 2017) in the same way he was able to achieve the Super League title in 2019.

For this reason, we bring you some of those seasons where Junior came to be considered the best in Colombia.

Opening Championship 1977

Under the direction of Argentine José ‘Puchero’ Varacka, who had been hired by the team in 1975Junior finished first in the Colombian league with 35 points, two more than the second in the same competition, Deportivo Cali.

This team managed to win the Apertura tournament this season and automatically qualified for the final hexagonal.

In this year the Junior He managed to win his first title in the Colombian league and therefore his second participation in the Copa Libertadores.

Colombian Championship 1993



For this season, several stars returned to the team, such as: Alexis Mendoza, Miguel ‘Niche’ Guerrero and Oswaldo Mackenzie. In addition, they had an incorporation, that nobody expected, of Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama. This season the Barranquilla team would be the leader of group B with 21 points, 5 more than the second, qualifying very easily for the semifinal homers, but unfortunately he would lose in this instance.

For the final tournament back then, Junior finished second with 35 points (4 less than leader Independiente Medellín). In the semifinal home runs, Junior played in group A (he faced Millonarios, Nacional and Once Caldas) finishing second with the same points as the group leader, Atlético Nacional.

Already in the final home runs, Junior would be the leader with 7 points, obtaining the Colombian championship for the third time by beating América de Cali 3-2 in the final match. In this the ‘kid’ Valderrama was a leader and a figure.

Completion tournament 2011 ‘The League of comebacks’

This year Junior was under the command of Jorge Luis Pinto, one of the most influential technical directors for this Colombian sport. Without thinking about it, Pinto decided to leave his position, since he was called up by the Costa Rican team.

This same technician recommended them to the Junior board a person he trusted, José Eugenio ‘Cheché’ Hernández, which was not so well known back then.

The team in the hands of ‘Cheche’ came first in the ‘All against All’ of the League, a feat that was achieved that year in the short tournaments.

Giovanni Hernández one of the figures in the 2011 season. Photo: Alfonso Cervantes / Archive EL TIEMPO

In the quarterfinals, they faced the Boyacá Chicó team in a controversial series, where only 45 minutes were played in Tunja due to the assault on Alejandro Gallego, linesman.

For this reason, Boyacá Chicó found this action expensive, as they were sanctioned with the loss of a point they had achieved, since in the first leg they had won it 2-0. Junior, for his part, did the impossible to tie, Well, that result worked for him to move on to the next round.

In the semifinals they would face Millonarios FC, in an epic series where Junior lost 3-0 in Bogotá and came back with the same score in Barranquilla, defining the classification from penalties, where Junior won 5-4 in a match where the fans made themselves felt.

In the final they would face Once Caldas, winning 3-2 in Barranquilla (after coming back from 0-2) and losing 2-1 in Manizales, defining the title with a 2-4 on penalties.thus achieving his seventh title, lFighting against all odds, since their matches were very complicated from the first to the last.

Completion Tournament 2018

On December 16, Junior would reach his eighth star against Independiente Medellín, after winning by a wide score of 4-1 in the first leg played at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium. The return match at the Atanasio Girardot would be 3-1 in favor of the Paisa team, but it would be enough to win the series.

Players who shone in this season were Teófilo Gutiérrez and the young guajiro Luis Díaz, where he made all his talent known, therefore he would sign for a European team such as Porto de Portugal. Currently, he is at Liverpool in England recovering from a severe injury.

Luis Díaz, a Liverpool player, can return from his injury this weekend. See also The Barça players named after the elimination in the Copa del Rey Photo: Taken from Liverpool’s Instagram and EFE

Opening Tournament 2019

After the dismissal of their last coach, as is customary in the Barranquilla team, They called the mythical technical director Julio Comesaña back to their ranks.



The journey to his new title and one of his best seasons would begin on June 8. That day they faced Deportivo Pasto in the final of the Águila League. The first leg was played in the city of Barranquilla with a 1-0 result in favor of Junior.

The second leg was held in the city of Bogotá at the El Campín stadium, due to remodeling in the Libertad de Pasto Departmental Stadium. The final score was 1-0 in favor of Deportivo Pasto. This is how one more final was played by definition from the penalty spot, with a final result of 5-4 in favor of the ‘rojiblanco’ team,

thus achieving his ninth league title and his first two-time championship.

These were some of the best seasons for Junior de Barranquilla, where thanks to them he was able to forge all his past, present and future.

Iván René Valenciano is considered one of the legends of this club. Photo: AFP / Archive EL TIEMPO

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

