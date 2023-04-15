Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is just under a week away from its release on April 19, but Guerrilla Games has released the launch trailer for the DLC. It has more gameplay than anything else shown so far and even includes new characters.

The trailer shows Aloy flying into the area and quickly meeting up with Seyka, the new ally Guerrilla only showed off in concept art in a previous post. It then cuts to a few more shots of the environment and a few other unnamed characters, one of whom was probably Admiral Gerrit, a local Quen official Guerrilla mentioned earlier.

The video ends with a new weapon that looks as if Bungie was trying to put the Mega Buster from Megaman in destiny and another look at the gigantic Horus machine that has been hinted at since the announcement. Guerrilla has shown very little of Burning Shores outside his presentation trailer at The Game Awards. He has only generally revealed the power that exclusivity of him to playstation 5 gives the expansion, its pre-sale bonuses, the new build, a brief snippet of gameplay, and that the DLC will allow players to learn more about the Quen tribe.

Via: Youtube