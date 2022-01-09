While making sure you have a good computer to play is important, when dealing with online games, connection is also essential for a quality experience. Outside the potential of one’s own net as for the amount of data in and out, the right ones router settings can enhance your gaming experience.

First of all, it should be specified that wired connections, at least in general, are more stable than Wi-Fi ones, which in any case can be a good compromise if you don’t have the opportunity to use direct cables or powerline.

Once this premise is made, it is assumed that the signal to your gaming device is sufficient (possibly avoiding to load the network with other devices, and keeping the main router only for gaming), so let’s see some settings that should definitely be taken into consideration in the configuration of your router, once you go to the address 192.168.1.1, 192.168.1.254, or whatever is the right one to proceed with it all.

Always prefer to connect to 5 GHz, and manually choose the channel according to your area, making several attempts to find the best one. Disable multicast rate, AMPDU aggregation optimization, and IGMP snooping, opting instead for enabling Tx Burst, WMM APSD, and Ack suppression. Remember to raise the beacon interval and DTIM interval to the maximum, while lowering the multicast rate instead.

An important difference can be given by WMM settings, which in some cases may allow you to optimize the connection not only for your main device, but also for specific games, thus creating greater stability for your favorite titles.

Obviously, the fact remains that, apart from the settings and the signal strength, you will certainly need a router suitable for the world of video games to get the best out of your line, which can in fact offer all the adequate performance and present the various settings. mention.