“Our race restarts tomorrow. Let’s turn the page, leaving behind us the first week, with the beautiful stage victory but also all the controversies about the error on the roadbook. Let’s start from scratch, with the experience gained on a completely new car”.

Carlos Sainz, still third in the seventh stage after fighting for most of the stage for the victory and with Stéphane Peterhansel, finally fourth after a really uphill first week of racing, speaks relaxed.

“It’s the beginning I was hoping for because we didn’t have any mechanical problems. I’m calmer because the shock absorbers didn’t have any problems either,” says the Spaniard from Audi. “I am satisfied, especially because we have been fighting for the win for a long time.”

“We started well and starting far back we overtook many cars especially in the first 100 km of dunes in an impressive succession of ergs. Then the landscape changed with a labyrinth of tracks. We made mistakes several times and so began a new comeback in amidst the dust. Crazy “.

Once again the theme of navigation returns to the foreground. “Both Lucas (Cruz) and I have to learn this new navigation system because it’s complicated. Until last year David Castera’s mantra was: ‘The Cap is the bible’. But this is not always the case, see the navigation problem on the first day “.

The race is still long and the Audi driver is looking ahead. “Now the goal is to win as many stages as possible. Starting tomorrow”.