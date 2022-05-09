Hi how are things? Very good days. Good start to the week.

In the face of any friction, offense or crisis between the students or between the students and the teacher, the best response is not to give any response. When we are tense, during the first thirty seconds, that is when we make our worst mistakes, our worst atrocities. In the heat of stress, be an enemy of silence and take a deep breath. Why this tool? Because emotions block the reading of memory, obstructing the construction of chains of thoughts. Thus, we react instinctively, as animals would, and not with intelligence. Very good day.