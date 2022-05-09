Queen Elizabeth II will not deliver the traditional “throne speech” this year, scheduled for Tuesday to open the new parliamentary session, and will be succeeded by Prince Charles, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, citing the monarch’s “mobility problems”.

“The queen continues to have episodic mobility problems and, after consulting with her doctors, has reluctantly decided not to attend the speech from the throne.“explained the British royal house in a statement.

In his place, it will be his son and crown prince, Carlos, who will read the speech in which the Government details its priorities for the parliamentary year that begins this Tuesday.

In addition to the Prince of Wales, the Queen’s grandson, William, Duke of Cambridge, will also be present at the ceremony.

The queen’s health

The health of the 96-year-old monarch has been a cause for concern since doctors ordered her to rest in October and was hospitalized overnight to undergo “tests” the nature of which was never specified.

Since then she has canceled her participation in prominent events and has been seen with a cane and difficulties to move in her few public appearances.

Queen Elizabeth after her 96th birthday celebration and during the visit of the Swiss diplomacy. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP

During her 70-year reign, the sovereign has only missed this almost annual appointment twice: in 1959 and 1963 when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, respectively.

This speech is one of the strong moments on the British parliamentary agenda and especially this year in which Johnson has seen his permanence in power threatened for months, due to the outrage caused among his conservative ranks with the so-called “partygate”, the scandal of the Illegal parties organized in Downing Street during the 2020 and 2021 covid-19 lockdowns.

The ceremony, which brings together the Commons and Lords — the lower and upper houses of the British Parliament — and takes place with great pomp and pageantry, is due to start at 10:30 local time.

